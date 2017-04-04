Dishonored 2 getting a free, three-level trial

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 4 April 2017  | Comment Now
Can we get proper demos back, please?

Remember demos? A small portion of a game, released either before or alongside the maingame, the humble demo used to be a mainstay of gaming. But they are sadly gone.

Well, almost - they just have a very different form nowadays, like the upcoming trial version of Dishonored 2 releasing in a few days.

Dishonored 2 came out last year, so if you're a fan, this is hardly exciting news - you've likely played through two or more times already. But if you've been sitting on a the fence for a while, maybe this will get you over the line, and deliver a second-quarter bump to the game's sales figures.

The trial is free, and features the first three levels of the game, and it'll be available on the PSN Store, the Xbox Marketplace, and Steam. Even better is that if you do pick up the full version, your save game will come across, meaning no awkward restarts.

The Dishonored 2 free trial will be available on the 6th of April.

