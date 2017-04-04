Samsung lets you unlock S8 with your face - but there's a problem

by Joe Curtis  |  Tuesday 4 April 2017  | Comment Now
Facial recognition unlocking capability can be tricked by a photo.

Samsung has introduced a neat new way to unlock the Galaxy S8 - but it may leave your phone vulnerable to hackers.

When the S8 becomes widely available on 28 April, users will be able to choose between locking it with a password or with their fingerprint. But for a novel new method, Samsung will let users unlock the S8 with facial recognition.

The technology allows users to register their face on their phone, which only unlocks when it 'reads' that same face in the front-facing camera. Business Insider found that it was a quicker method than biometrics to unlock the device.

But a video surfaced on YouTube, in which MarcianoPhone, via iDeviceHelp, published a demonstrated that if a second person showed the S8 a photo of the user it recognised, it would still unlock to the homescreen.

We asked Samsung if it will patch the feature in time for the S8's official release, but it doesn't seem likely - the company said it doesn't consider the facial recognition unlock to be a security capability.

A spokesperson said: "The Galaxy S8 provides various levels of biometric authentication, with the highest level of authentication from the iris scanner and fingerprint reader. In addition, the Galaxy S8 provides users with multiple options to unlock their phones through both biometric security options, and convenient options such as swipe and facial recognition.

"It is important to reiterate that facial recognition, while convenient, can only be used for opening your Galaxy S8 and currently cannot be used to authenticate access to Samsung Pay or Secure Folder."

See more about:  biometric authentication  |  facial recognition  |  s8  |  samsung
 
 

