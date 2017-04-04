Tivoli's Model One Digital is a retro radio with Sonos-like smarts

by Tom Parsons  |  Tuesday 4 April 2017  | Comment Now
Spotify Connect and multi-room abilities from a wood-wrapped cube of cool.

As great as a Sonos Play:1 is, it's not a speaker that's exactly oozing with character. The $279 Tivoli Model One Digital, though? That's a class act encased in furniture-grade wood available in three colours. A proper aerial and FM tuner mean there's analogue sound to go with the lovely analogue looks, but this is not a device that's chained to the past.

DAB and Bluetooth are part of the package, as are Deezer, TuneIn, Tidal and Spotify - the latter via Spotify Connect should that be your style. You can even take the retro action multi-room by adding super-cute Tivoli ART speakers.

