Asus reveals new watercooled GTX 1080 Ti video card

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 3 April 2017  | Comment Now
Asus reveals new watercooled GTX 1080 Ti video card

The ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Poseidon is super-cool.

Asus is taking a second stab at the GTX 1080 following its Strix-branded effort. The new ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Poseidon still features two stock fans, but everything else around the card is geared to premium water-cooling performance.

The Poseidon features a giant cooling block, custom circuit board, and a factory overclock. The card's designed to run under either the dual-fans, or water-cooling, so it's pretty versatile. The fans feature ASUS FanConnect II fan headers and a tuning options courtesy of GPU Tweak II for even better cooling, while the DirectCU H20 block has a 22 per cent flow-rate increase over the previous generation.

And it also features Asus's RGB Aura lighting for the usual gaming bling. The card will be available later this month.

Related Articles
See more about:  asus  |  gtx 1080 ti  |  poseidon  |  rog  |  video card
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 