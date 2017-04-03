Asus reveals new watercooled GTX 1080 Ti video card

Asus is taking a second stab at the GTX 1080 following its Strix-branded effort. The new ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Poseidon still features two stock fans, but everything else around the card is geared to premium water-cooling performance.

The Poseidon features a giant cooling block, custom circuit board, and a factory overclock. The card's designed to run under either the dual-fans, or water-cooling, so it's pretty versatile. The fans feature ASUS FanConnect II fan headers and a tuning options courtesy of GPU Tweak II for even better cooling, while the DirectCU H20 block has a 22 per cent flow-rate increase over the previous generation.

And it also features Asus's RGB Aura lighting for the usual gaming bling. The card will be available later this month.