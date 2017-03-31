Friday Linky Links: Tasty, newsy, treats

First on this week’s menu is a trip down memory lane that has been making us all squee. Buffy The Vampire Slayer turned 20 a couple of weeks ago, and this week, US mag Entertainment Weekly has got the scooby gang back together for an interview and a very, very cool photoshoot. Aside from squeals of delight and odd mumbles of nostalgia, these photos also caused a little bit of confusion about the life-status of one Anthony Stewart Head, but never fear, folks: he is alive and well, but wasn’t available for the shoot, so they replaced him with a slightly creepy portrait. Just… because?

BtVS was Joss Whedon’s first big project, and this morning we get word on his latest. Somewhat surprising word, perhaps, that Whedon has been tapped to write, direct and produce a standalone Batgirl film. Yes, DC’s Batgirl. Whedon is no stranger to the world of comic book movies, but on the other side. Let’s face it though, if anyone can add a bit of light (literal and figurative) to the usually dark-and-serious DCEU, it’s this guy.

And they need it. As expected, this week saw the release of the trailer for Zac Snyder’s Justice League, and while it’s got quips and cool music cues, it’s still undeniably DC in flavour. Would it kill someone in that universe to flick a light switch? The reaction hasn’t been quite what Warner Bros would have been hoping for, and it’s not great when even those who liked it are sceptical. Of course, because it’s 2017, it didn’t take long for someone out there to give us a look at what the Avengers think of their DC counterparts. Spoiler: Tony Stark is not impressed.

Also being fed to our eyeballs and earholes this week is the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it looks it. In the never-ending battle between Marvel and DC for comic-book-movie supremacy, I’ll admit to also being kind of chuffed by the casting of Michael Keaton — the original batman of the modern era (…What? 1989 is totally modern…) — as the villain here. If you like going into movies cold, a warning: this trailer seems to give away a lot of the story. More than most trailers.

And in non-superhero movie news, two other trailers of note dropped this week. First off, the trailer for New Line’s ambitious film adaptation of Stephen King’s It. A confession: I am still traumatised by the original 1990 IT mini-series and had to pause this trailer several times because *shudder*. Which is to say: it’s well creepy, and bodes well for at least that aspect of the project. I’m torn on the prospect of splitting It into two movies — although, given the book comes in at around 1100 pages of teeny-tiny print, cramming everything into one movie was always going to be nigh-on impossible, so it makes a kind of sense, if done right.

And secondly, a new trailer for Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which is just so much pretty, quite frankly.

We got a trailer for Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver a couple of weeks ago, and this week we got news that the movie’s release date has been moved up into the height of the US Summer Blockbuster release season. This bodes really well for something that isn’t a reboot or a sequel or part of a franchise, and extra-well for something that has the words ‘musical-romance’ in it’s description (… they sit along side ‘heist drama’, before you all go running in the other direction), and I, for one, am pleased and excited.

On the small screen, I’m still pleased and excited about everything American Gods. This week we got ten new character posters, which look amazing and stylish and feature much less blood than the trailer (bonus points for going with OMG as the main tag), and just this morning Starz have revealed the show’s opening credit sequence. It’s moody and creepy and just a little bit 80’s glam and all-round just great.

Still on TV, news broke this week that a third season of True Detective (remember True Detective, kids? Time is a flat circle? Ugly Matthew McConaughey? And then a second season that only a few die-hards actually liked?) is still on the cards, only now with the involvement of Deadwood’s David Milch. It might work. It might not. It’s much too early to say, but at the very least, it’ll be interesting to watch how it all unfolds.

Finally on TV, two returning HBO shows have dropped trailers this week. Silicon Valley’s fourth season is only a few weeks away and the Thinking Person’s Big Bang Theory is looking as excellent as ever. And also actually funny, unlike actual Big Bang Theory. And also unlike the promo for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which is more mood music, some candles, a whole lot of walking, multiple thrones and some allusions to cold. All of which suggest that we rug up, because winter is on its way.

Your last link this week — dessert, if you will — isn’t one for the squeamish, but this look at the rise in pop-culture cannibalism in a post-Zombie, post-Hannibal world is an interesting read. Although, If you haven't had lunch yet, maybe do that first. Or… don’t.

And on that note, I’m off to enjoy a nice chianti. Have a tasty weekend, folks!