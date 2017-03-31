iPhone 8 could feature Touch ID on back of phone

A recent report from iDrop News suggests the iPhone 8's Touch ID technology may not be located on the home button.

The source, who reportedly has "intimate knowledge of Apple's manufacturing facility," has said that the smartphone's Touch ID sensor won't be found beneath the display. Instead, this person claimed the Touch ID sensor will be located on the back of the phone, just underneath the Apple logo.

If this were true, it could generate a some issues for future users. Some feel that a sensor on the back is impractical and unreliable in terms of usability, as users would only be able to unlock their phones by holding it in their hand. It also hinders the use of multiple fingers, as the design would make it too awkward to use others apart from the index finger.

Although somewhat improbable, the concept isn't necessarily impossible: Android smartphones have commonly featured fingerprint sensors on the back – including the new Samsung Galaxy S8. Still, earlier reports from more credible sources make a stronger case for the sensor being beneath the display as they highlight Apple's speculated developing and testing of inbuilt Touch ID technology.

Websites dedicated to Apple news have also been vocal about their suspicions of the claim. The Mac Observer refers to the claim as "weak," while 9to5Mac said that Apple "isn't dumb enough" to put the sensor on the rear, saying the design isn't elegant nor innovative.

With no word from Apple, we still don't know where the Touch ID will actually be located – but we wouldn't could on finding it on the back.