NBN Watch: Satellite Pains

As we complain about the quantity and (lack of) quality of FTTN connections, it’s important that we spare a moment for those in remote and regional areas who are subject to one of the original legacy NBN elements – the Sky Muster satellite. Originally designed to finish off the coverage to 100% on top of the 93% of FTTP users, the design of the satellite network is quite good – it offers 160Gbps of bandwidth which theoretically provides the most remote users with 25/5mbps connections, and up to 100gb quotas within a 15-year lifespan.

Previous satellite services were extortionately expensive, with pitiful quotas and tiny speeds – usually less than 10/1 – with regular dropouts, capacity problems and a lack of carrier competition. So, when the Sky Muster service was announced, regional users were cautiously optimistic – there would be two satellites dedicated to serving Australian users only, with a much larger capacity and speed profile. The improved technology on board, which allows for much tighter electromagnetic beams to improve both bandwidth, latency and reliability, made the satellites the best in the world for their purpose.

In practice, however, things have not been so rosy for Sky Muster, with thousands of complaints being fielded to RSPs, MPs and NBN Co itself. It doesn’t help that the service’s predecessor, the much-maligned ISS (Interim Satellite Service) was plagued with problems related to the fact that they were run by third party providers, had a very limited regional coverage area and very low speeds and quotas. Many of these issues were expected to be negated by Sky Muster once customers transferred to the new satellites but instead, for many, it was just more of the same.

Some of the issues that have arisen can be, objectively, related to teething and rollout. In order to service the 400,000 premises, including schools, homes and businesses, NBN needs to get a lot of satellite receiving equipment out to a lot of remote sites – this is not only expensive but difficult when a lot of locations are especially difficult to access. Thus, there are sub-contractors after sub-contractors, down the chain, fracturing the chain of responsibility for post-install issues. As NBN Co focuses on passing more and more premises, existing problems get ignored – this would be even more exaggerated for remote satellite users.

Satellite installations are also a lot more complex – they require that satellite dishes are placed in an exact position to receive the “spot beam” from the parent satellite, any slight change or initial misplacement can drastically affect the quality of the connection. These calibrations require special equipment and cannot be self or guided fixes. According to the RSPs with the most satellite customers, most of the complaints relate to installation problems. Unfortunately for Sky Muster, the issues don’t end there.

Qantas created a bit of a PR disaster out of a possible coup for NBN Co this week after it cancelled the launch of its Sky Muster backed in-flight Wifi service, which would have been one of the fastest in-flight systems in the world. Citing stability problems, Qantas was satisfied with the bandwidth spread across a test flight of 140 clients but not the consistency of the downstream connection. This is not entirely NBN Co’s fault – ViaSat, another NBN Co partner that supplies both hardware and technical service for Sky Muster, plays a critical role in filling in communications gaps between the aircraft and the satellite service.

These problems are symptoms of a larger set of issues facing the service, which began to rear their ugly head after 15,000+ customers had been onboarded. NBN Co head, Bill Morrow, said himself that the service was not up to scratch, citing issues with software bugs on the platform Sky Muster runs on. Customers also cite other problems, with heavily degraded service during rain and heavy cloud (which is an unfortunate satellite issue that has been around since the technology existed), regular dropouts and speed variations.

In seeking comment from NBN Co on this story, representatives assured PC & Tech Authority that the issues were being worked on around the clock, as well as improvements to installation guidelines and requirements.

“nbn has implemented a series of software fixes and configuration updates on the Sky Muster satellite which have seen improvements in the reliability and stability of the service. Approximately half of the faults on our network are under 5 minutes in duration – this is a move in the right direction.” “It is positive to see that the measures we are taking have reduced the length of outages as well as the frequency. nbn remains vigilant and is working with vendors to address smaller residual issues. We have also made the Sky Muster network more resilient to the impact of rain. In addition, the quality of installations has improved significantly. We will continue to improve the way we operate to help ensure Sky Muster is a great experience for regional and remote Australians.”

Sky Muster is an essential part of the NBN legacy – likely the only component that was left alone in its entirety during the political battles over the rollout. It is a solid piece of infrastructure that, when working correctly, will supply a lifeline to remote households and businesses, many of which rely on dialup connections and extremely expensive 3G/4G wireless.

However, like many other parts of its patchwork network, people are quickly losing faith in NBN Co’s ability to deliver. The NT government has even started pushing for Fixed Wireless, a much more expensive and likely inefficient technology for extremely remote properties.

A lot of people are relying on NBN Co to bring them into the most basic parts of their grand new network – and I hope they can deliver - quickly.