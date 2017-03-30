IObit Malware Fighter 5 adds anti-ransomware engine, webcam protection

Malware Fighter Pro users get an anti-ransomware engine which acts as a firewall for your file system. The program monitors accesses to your personal files and blocks everything but known and trusted applications, keeping your data safe.

Pro users also get a new Camera Guard module which prevents unauthorized applications making sneaky use of your webcam.

Malware Fighter Free and Pro users get up to 130% faster scans and with lower resource usage, thanks to an optimised anti-malware engine.

Smarter download protection scans files in real time, detecting and removing threats before they can do any damage.

IObit has listed “ads removal” as a new feature, although we thought its Surfing Protection module had this already. Either way, the package can now optionally use Adblock-based technology to keep your browsing free of junk.

Elsewhere, there’s improved rootkit scanning, an optimised update process, and a larger database to help detect and remove even more threats.

Malware Fighter’s Free build covers the basics, but upgrading to IObit Malware Fighter Pro ($19.95) gets you the Bitdefender engine, extended real-time detection, anti-tracking, USB disk detection, the new ransomware and webcam protection, and more.

Malware Fighter Pro 5 is available for Windows XP and later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk