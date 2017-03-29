Two magic words: FREE TV

We're roadtesting LG's new G6 as we speak, and it's a gem. It's shaping up to be quite possibly the best smartphone you can buy today. We'll have a full review for you soon, but can say now that the best thing about it is its departure from LG's tendency to do something a little OTT (curved, leather wrap...) that didn't quite resonate with customers in the past.

The G6 is a beauty with a screen that takes up almost all of the front area, a trick dual camera with one offering wide angle photography, and it's the only non-Google phone with Google Assistant built in.

Score one on a plan with Telstra before May 9, and you get a free TV. No catches. Quite the deal, indeed. It's a current 2017 model, too, so it's not like they're emptying the warehouse of last year's stock.

The TV is a 43-inch Full HD 43LH600T, and it carries an RRP of $1,099 -- which is $91 more than the phone itself (if you buy it outright) costs.

The free TV deal is valid on Telstra plans, which start at $82 per month for 1GB of data.