Our pick of the best time-wasting sites on the web

How It’s Made...The GIF version

This webpage is beautiful in its simplicity and is overwhelmingly mesmerising. It is simply a page full of GIFs showing how various everyday items are made from springs to Pop-Tarts and highlighters.

The 25 Biggest Turning Points in History

The BBC has a fantastic interactive design department that regularly produces stunning, thought-provoking sites. One of our favourites is The 25 Biggest Turning Points in History.

From Earth being ‘born’, you can scroll down to see the beginning of plate tectonics and the first mass extinction. The site additionally features a timeline that shows when the events took place.

As the site explains: “Our planet has existed for 4.5 billion years, and it has been a busy few eons.”

Worldometers

This website draws data from the United Nations Popular Division, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank to show various world statistics rising in front of your eyes.

Data points include the current world population, births this year, births today, deaths this year, and deaths today. It also shows emissions, government expenditure, water usage and many more.

The data manifests as a list of erratically flickering numbers, from the fiendish accumulation of solar energy striking Earth today (the numbers roll round like a fruit machine), to the altogether more languid build-up of deaths caused by smoking (the counter increases by one every five or so seconds.)

What Powers the World

This fascinating map gives a glimpse at which countries still rely heavily on fossil fuels and which are blazing a trail with renewables. Flicking the switches on the map show the regions that would be plunged into darkness if fossil fuels ran out tomorrow, while hovering over a country reveals the energy split for that particular location.

Image: Frits Ahlefeldt