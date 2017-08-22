Gigabyte's new Aorus PC case is all lit up

Gigabyte's new Aorus AC300W case is a slickly designed PC monolith, packed with features and the new essential PC hardware feature - RGB lighting.

It's also aimed at VR enthusiasts, thanks to a front-facing HDMI port, which is definitely a handy feature.

The AC300W also boasts a side window for all that lit-up action, a PSU shroud to keep the interior tidy, and a detachable dust filter. It also supports vertical and horizontal mounting of video cards so you can really show off your gaming power.

Here's the full specs: