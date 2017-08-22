Gigabyte's new Aorus PC case is all lit up

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 22 August 2017  | Comment Now
RGB lighting continues to creep into every part of our PCs...

Gigabyte's new Aorus AC300W case is a slickly designed PC monolith, packed with features and the new essential PC hardware feature - RGB lighting.

It's also aimed at VR enthusiasts, thanks to a front-facing HDMI port, which is definitely a handy feature.

The AC300W also boasts a side window for all that lit-up action, a PSU shroud to keep the interior tidy, and a detachable dust filter. It also supports vertical and horizontal mounting of video cards so you can really show off your gaming power. 

Here's the full specs:

  • Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 440*210*469 mm
  • Material Steel, Plastic
  • Expansion slots 7 or 2 (require PCIE raiser cable)
  • Form factor Mid Tower
  • I / O ports USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio
  • Fans Front : 120mm*3 / 140mm *2; Top :120 mm*2/ 140mm*2; Rear : 120mm*1 / 140mm*1 (Default: Rear 120mm*1+ Front 120mm*1)
  • M/B Type mini-ITX/m-ATX/ATX
  • Color Black
  • Net weight 7 kg
  • 5.25" Driver Bays None
  • 3.5" Driver Bays 2 or 2.5" HDD x2
  • 2.5" Driver Bays 2 (Behind the MB tray)
  • Power Supply Type Standard ATX (Not included)
  • Maximum Compatibility: CPU Height: 170mm; VGA Length: 410mm; PSU Length: 200mm (including the buffer space for power connectors).
