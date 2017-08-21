How to: Get spotted for the best jobs in IT

IT offers some of the most lucrative, rewarding and exciting careers providing you have the right skills, qualifications, aptitude and attitude.

All manner of jobs are open to talented candidates in the technology industry; from designing the user interfaces for cutting-edge apps coming out of the hottest London startups to overhauling the IT infrastructure of national institutions like the NHS.

Specialists can enjoy a bevy of roles as well; cyber security experts, for example, can find themselves tracking the latest hack attack or working on artificial intelligence to bamboozle future hackers.

However, to get the best and most desirable jobs in the IT world, you'll need to do more than the obvious job-seeking exercises like giving your CV a quick spring clean.

Get on LinkedIn

It may not be the most exciting or dynamically designed social networking site, but having a LinkedIn presence goes hand-in-hand with a sparkling CV.

Recruiters hungry for the latest talent will scour such sites; if you have a nicely maintained and updated profile, with plenty of skill endorsements, there's a good chance they could headhunt you.

LinkedIn also provides a good way to not only search for jobs related to your experience and skills, but also a platform to boast about your achievements. Did you implement a seamless mobility strategy that saves your company money? Then post an update to LinkedIn to attract the admiration - or possible jealousy - of your peers. Furthermore, people can endorse your skills and post recommendations, helping make you stand out from the crowd.

Highlight your key skills

There are a lot of things to know about the IT world, from server experts to DevOps scrum masters, so make sure you highlight what you are good at and seek out the jobs that play to your strengths. If you can make it almost obvious why a company should hire you from your CV alone, then you're likely to be ahead of the competition.

If you're keen to find a job fast, then approach a recruiter highlighting your main skills and examples of where you have put them to use successfully. Recruiters specialising in specific aspects of IT careers can help get you into the job that's right for your skills and experience.

However, if you feel there are skills gaps in your CV, then there are plenty of courses and opportunities for you to learn new abilities that can put you on the job path you're after.

Network always and anywhere

The maxim 'it's who you know, not what you know' doesn't quite ring true in the IT world; you need to have a good wealth of knowledge to succeed. But networking has its place.

Many startups have regular meet-ups to share knowledge, get to know each other, and scope out what the next big thing might be. It's also a good way to meet your next potential employer. Not every networking event will yield a job offer, but it will help you build your reputation in the field, so when the right job comes along, people will already be thinking of your suitability for it.

Be ready to move

There are two ways to get to the top in the IT industry; you can work your way to the upper echelons of management by working hard in the same company for years, taking on the tough tasks nobody else wants to do and gaining recognition for making a success of them, or you can be prepared to move to find the job that matches your skills and adds more to them.

And be ready to relocate, because if you have the right skills and start raising your profile with successful projects and endeavours, it's likely that Silicon Valley could come calling.

Many IT jobs offer flexible and remote working, so don't let your location get in the way of your ambitions either.

Keep on learning

Technology moves fast, sometimes to the extent that there's a dizzying array of software, processors, code, standards and regulations that you need to be aware of. So do yourself a favour and ensure that you're in a position where you can keep learning. That could be anything from an evening class to a secondment to another area of the business.

Unfortunately, these days a degree and a little bit of experience is not enough to get the best jobs in IT. Companies big and small want IT leaders who are ahead of the curve and keen to embrace the latest technologies to spur digital transformation, so passion is key.

Many companies will support your learning and there are numerous hobby groups that embrace people looking to learn new digital skills, whether that involves developing product integrations for Amazon Alexa or find ways to hack into smart fridges, there a bevy of learning opportunities out there.