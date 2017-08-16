Preview: Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - everything you need to know

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is wonderfully absurd. It revels in schlock like no other and, from what we’ve seen so far, manages to outdo its predecessor in nearly every way.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus – everything you need to know

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus release date

At this year’s E3, MachineGames and Bethesda pulled back the veil on its Wolfenstein: The New Order sequel. During the reveal trailer, Bethesda also dated the worldwide return of BJ Blazkowicz as 27 October 2017, just over three years since The New Order came to PC and consoles in May 2014.

The shift from a spring release to an autumn holiday one shows that Bethesda now sees Wolfenstein as a surefire success able to compete with the likes of Call of Duty and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is a direct sequel

Instead of flashing forward to a new, dark future where the Nazis have advanced even more, The New Colossus takes place in 1961 directly after Wolfenstein: The New Order. Blazkowicz wakes up aboard the rebel-captured Nazi U-boat Eva’s Hammer to discover it’s under siege by its former owners.

This start then turns itself into a tale of the second American Revolution, taking down the Nazi oppressors that have now occupied America. As you can imagine, it’s all utterly ridiculous, but this time around MachineGames has really managed to balance plot and gameplay to create a truly enjoyable romp through 1960s Nazi-soaked Americana.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus gameplay is more of the same

For those of you worried about MachineGames messing with the fantastic formula that made Wolfenstein: The New Order so good, you needn’t be. Not only is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus more of the same, it actually feels far slicker to play than its predecessor. It’s still blisteringly fast, but idTech 6 seems to have made this fast-paced gunplay feel so much smoother. It’s obvious id’s new engine is more than capable of building shooters – 2016’s DOOM is a prime example of just how slick and well optimised a game can be. For Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, this means more enemies, impressive explosions and gore, alongside excellent dual-wielding experiences that never seem to slow down – even during our in-development preview build.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus price and pre-orders

Usually when a new game demands a big release, there’s a whole load of options for pre-ordering to sink your teeth into. Interestingly, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus only comes in a Standard or Collector’s Edition, with Amazon also offering up a “Welcome to Amerika” pack.

The “Welcome to Amerika” pack seems to include a 48-page TV Amerika Entertainment Magazine, a Wolfenstein Travel Card Holder and “Episode Zero” of The Freedom Chronicles DLC.

Along with a copy of the game, the Collector’s Edition of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus includes a 1/6-scale 12in action figure of B J Blazkowicz packaged in a ‘60s-styled action figure box. Your action figure also comes with a selection of accessories, including six “high-powered” guns, a hatchet and his signature bomber jacket. You’ll also get a SteelBook for your copy of The New Colossus and a 9 x 14in Blitzmensch poster.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Season Pass and DLC

Like most big-budget games released in the last few years, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus comes with a Season Pass to snap up. Instead of delivering multiplayer perks or extra story chapters, The New Colossus’s season pass takes the form of “The Freedom Chronicles” a set of standalone stories with new characters that fill-in the gaps of the American resistance movement during The New Colossus’ timeline.

It’s clearly part of MachineGames’ attempts to create a broader narrative for the game universe. It’s split into three separate DLC packs, each one focusing on a different resistance member. It will be available for purchase, but it also comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus.

To start off the DLC, and introduce its new characters, MachineGames is giving every Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus pre-order access to The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero. In Episode Zero you take up the role of Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald Wilkins as they fight their good fights across Nazi-occupied America.