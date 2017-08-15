How to: Sign up to become a PS4 Beta tester

Becoming a PS4 Beta tester is a great opportunity to tinker away with the latest features of Sony's PS4 firmware. It used to be an exclusive programme, but in 2015 Sony flung open the doors to its Beta Test programme and now anyone can sign up.

Sony still asks that you sign up on a beta-by-beta basis but you can also complete a general enrollment form to receive new updates automatically. Thankfully it's a relatively straightforward process that only takes a couple of minutes to complete.

Here's how you can sign up to Sony's PS4 Beta Tester programme:

To register your interest in Sony’s beta programme, simply sign up with your PlayStation Network account here. Fill out the enrollment form and, if you want to be registered for all future updates, tick the box asking if you'd like to participate in all future System Software Betas. That's it, you're done. You'll receive an email stating if your application was successful and, when the next Beta is set to roll out, your PS4 will update ahead of time.

Not sure if you should take the plunge? Well, there are some things to bear in mind before you sign up: