Everything you need to know about EA's Star Wars shooter

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was officially announced by EA during this year's Star Wars Celebration ahead of this year's Star Wars movie Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. EA then revealed, even more, details at this year's E3 in LA ahead of its 17 November 2017 release date.

EA also announced that by pre-ordering Star Wars Battlefront 2 you'll unlock Kylo Ren and Rey-themed looks. We're not sure what that actually entails just yet, but expect more details to fall out closer to Battlefront 2 launch.

The main appeal of Star Wars Battlefront 2 is how it brings together all three eras of Star Wars – the prequel, original and sequel trilogies – in one package. DICE have also listened to fans by bringing in full-scale space battles, something that was painfully absent from Star Wars Battlefront, and an actual single-player campaign – instead of dull survival or bot-based matches. You can watch the explosive announcement trailer below.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Everything you need to know

Star Wars Battlefront 2: will have a single player campaign

Star Wars Battlefront II's single-player campaign is, clearly, the hottest thing about this year's release. Instead of simply casting you in the role of a rote rebel soldier, EA and DICE have broken from convention and cast you in the role of an Imperial special forces soldier. Playing as Iden Versio, commander of Inferno Squad, Star Wars Battlefront II tasks you with taking down the rebel scum that threatens the Empire's stability.

Speaking to Polygon during Star Wars Celebration, EA Motive's Mark Thompson explained that the Battlefront II team "wanted to give the Empire heroes in the same way [the rebels have]". The story of Iden Versio takes place right after the destruction of Death Star II (the one from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) and aims to show that, while the rebel forces are celebrating the win, Imperial forces feel crushed and more motivated to avenge their emperor. It's almost like a connecting story to explain how the Empire managed to persevere despite appearing to have been totally destroyed at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Currently, there's no clue just how long the campaign will last but, as Versio is a TIE fighter pilot and an all-around ace, there's going to be a mix of ground, low-orbit and space skirmishes to play through.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: EA is planning a beta

Those wanting to go hands-on with Star Wars Battlefront 2 as early as possible will be pleased to hear that you can jump into the multiplayer beta EA is planning ahead of release.

The beta starts on 4 October for those who pre-order the game, otherwise, it's open to all from 6 October until 9 October. EA is offering up one map to play on – Naboo: Theed Battle. Here you'll be battling it out as either the Clone Army or Separatist droids in Galactic Assault mode.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: It takes place over all three eras

Star Wars Battlefront only focused upon the original trilogy of films, placing players within episodes IV, V and VI. In Star Wars Battlefront 2, however, DICE is throwing everything into the pot with maps and modes focusing on all three eras of the Star Wars universe.

It's still somewhat unclear exactly what this pertains to, but expect playable heroes from each set of trilogies. We also know that maps from the first three episodes will be available, along with those from the middle trilogy. As the final trilogy hasn't been completed yet, it's difficult to say what areas will be available to fight in – although expect some The Last Jedi DLC to come once the film arrives in cinemas at the end of the year.

Star Wars Battlefront II: What's changing in multiplayer

Alongside the announcement of a single player campaign, EA also teased a raft of new multiplayer additions. The massive 40 v 40 battles of Battlefront return and you'll also be able to play as characters from every era of the Star Wars universe – meaning maps from every entry in the series will be playable.

So far we know that Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, Rey, Yoda, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker all make the cut and it's likely more will be announced in the run up to its 17 November release. EA has also announced that split-screen co-op is possible on console versions of Star Wars Battlefront 2 so you can make the most of playing with a friend. Unfortunately, split-screen play is only available when playing offline and PC players don't have the option at all – probably because EA's aware nobody really uses a PC for same-screen co-op play.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: space battles are finally coming as standard

The lack of massive space battles in Star Wars Battlefront was a point of contention with fans. Now though, DICE has listened and Star Wars Battlefront 2 will have big space skirmishes right from the outset.

Criterion, best known for Burnout and the revival of EA's Need for Speed series, is handling all space battles and vehicular combat/handling this year. EA positions flight-based combat as "weaving between asteroid fields and flying through Imperial dockyards in high-stakes dog fights."

Star Wars Battlefront 2: EA is abolishing season passes

Yes, you read that correctly, Star Wars Battlefront 2 doesn't come with a Season Pass to buy. Seeing as so many people have fallen out of love with the idea of the Season Pass, and the fact that locking content away behind it only divided the Battlefront community, EA has decided the best thing to do is abolish them entirely.

EA hasn't gone into any post-launch specifics around Star Wars Battlefront 2 just yet, but it's worth remembering that Titanfall 2 didn't launch with any paid-for DLC – everything was free. I'd be surprised if Star Wars Battlefront 2 adopted the same model – just because it's already going to have a larger captive audience than Titanfall 2 did – but it's certainly looking that way.

More details around Star Wars Battlefront 2 are sure to come thick and fast as we draw closer to its 17 November release. Until then, we'll keep you in the loop with anything that slips through the gaps of EA's ultra-tight PR machine.