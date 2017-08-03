There’s a reason people say you shouldn’t share your passwords for websites. In most cases, if somebody knows your password, there’s nothing stopping them logging in at will and running amok with your account. Two-factor authentication (2FA) makes it one step harder for anyone to access your account, should your password fall into the wrong hands through a data breach.
In short, when you log in on a new device, you’ll be sent a text message to confirm it’s you. The thinking is that even if a hacker has your password, they’re unlikely to have your phone.
It’s not foolproof, but it’s a damned sight better than nothing and will be enough to deter hackers in most instances. Here’s how to enable two-factor authentication on Facebook.
How to enable 2FA on Facebook
- Logging in to Facebook would be a good start. Once in, go to Settings by clicking the little downwards arrow in the top right-hand corner. Settings is second from the bottom.
- Click “Security and login”. It’s in the navigation bar on the left-hand side, right underneath general.
- Scroll down to “Setting up extra security” and tap Edit on “Use two-factor authentication”.
- Press “Set up” on the top part, which will tell you it’s currently turned off.
- Here we go. You’ll be given the option to keep 2FA off for turning off the feature for the next seven days. Which makes sense if you find it too much of a pain. Click Enable.
- You’re done! Enjoy the smug feeling that you're now that little bit harder to hack.
- All that’s left now is to pick the kind of 2FA you want to use with Facebook. Most people will choose to receive an SMS text message with a code, but you can also set up a USB or NFC key, or even set up a random code. generator.