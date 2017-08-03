There’s a reason people say you shouldn’t share your passwords for websites. In most cases, if somebody knows your password, there’s nothing stopping them logging in at will and running amok with your account. Two-factor authentication (2FA) makes it one step harder for anyone to access your account, should your password fall into the wrong hands through a data breach.

In short, when you log in on a new device, you’ll be sent a text message to confirm it’s you. The thinking is that even if a hacker has your password, they’re unlikely to have your phone.

It’s not foolproof, but it’s a damned sight better than nothing and will be enough to deter hackers in most instances. Here’s how to enable two-factor authentication on Facebook.

How to enable 2FA on Facebook