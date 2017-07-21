Investigator: Malware, scammers and online rip-offs

Here’s a scary statistic. According to the FBI, online crime is worth more to the criminal underworld than drugs. That means it’s highly likely either you, or someone you know, has lost money to some sort of online scam or malicious attack.

Just recently, the ACCC was alerted to a scam with people receiving calls or email purporting to be from banks or government agencies. The caller coerced victims to provide personal information that was then used to access people’s accounts. Scammers target the over 65s mainly

According to the ACCC’s Scamwatch service, so far in 2017 there have been more than 11,000 reports of this scam with nearly $260,000 lost.

And, in 2016, nearly 6000 businesses reported being targeted by scams with losses totalling around $3.8 million.

“Scammers use phishing to trick their victims into giving out valuable personal information such as their bank account numbers, passwords, credit card numbers or even their online passwords for their PayPal, Apple or social media accounts. Any personal information you have is potentially valuable to a scammer and they will try to get it off you in a variety of ways,” ACCC Acting Chair Delia Rickard said.

Your best defence against any company or agency calling and asking for personal data is to simply not provide it. Even if you think the call is legitimate, you are better off telling the company or agency calling that you will call them back, on the number listed on their website, rather than provide personal information. And remember, you can’t trust the caller ID number displayed on your phone as those can be spoofed. The same goes for requests for account information via links sent in text messages.

You can also stay keep yourself informed by subscribing to the ACCC’s Scamwatch alert emails or by following the Scamwatch twitter feed (@scamwatch_gov).

The most well known online scam today comes from ransomware. Ransomware attacks are very common but they can be easily defended against. There’s no need to hand over your hard-earned money if you follow a couple of basic precautions.

Firstly, make sure you keep your operating system up to date with the latest security patches. Many malware attacks try to exploit vulnerabilities that have been left patched. Then, back up your system regularly and keep that backup disconnected from your computer. Many strains of ransomware actively seek out connected backup and attack those first.

What if you think you’ve been scammed

If you believe you have been tricked into handing over information such as a credit card number or other banking information, call your bank and report the incident. This will allow them to not only block potentially fraudulent transactions but it may assist them with tracking the fraudsters and alerting authorities.

With other online services, change your passwords and, where possible, enable two-factor authentication. Even if your password is compromised, criminals won’t have access to your accounts unless they have the second authentication factor. Microsoft, Google, Apple and others offer different ways of doing this.

With ransomware, it’s important to note that under the laws of every state and territory in Australia, paying the ransom is technically illegal. Although there have not been any prosecutions, not is it expected that a person or company under duress to pay would be charged or prosecuted, paying the ransom is funding criminal activity.

It’s important to not panic and not to feel embarrassed if you have been caught out by a scammer. Many of the tricks used in these attacks are clever and can catch experts out. Keep your data backed up, protect your passwords, don’t share personal information and report breaches to the relevant parties.