Hands-on Preview: Leica TL2

In theory, the perfect camera is one that's as easy to use as a smartphone, but takes photos like a DSLR.

That’s not something every photographer would agree with, particularly those who enjoy buttons and dials like the reassuring clunk of a manual gearbox.

But it is the lofty aim of Leica’s new mirrorless, comparatively 'affordable' TL2. With its sci-fi minimalism, smartphone-like touchscreen and stunning TL lenses (quite literally, when you see their price), this is a camera that wants to rocket your Instagram game into the stratosphere. Albeit while taking your bank balance in the opposite direction.

I eagerly took one out for a spin after its launch event in Mayfair…

DESIGN AND BUILD: HEAVY METAL

It's hard to avoid hearing a Jony Ive voiceover in your head when handling a TL2. "Magical, profound piece of engineering..."

Leica's TLs look unlike any other cameras out there and the TL2 is, externally, identical to its TL predecessor. The whole ‘milled from a single block of unobtainium’ has become a bit of a design cliche, but it doesn’t feel like hyperbole here. The body feels so solid that if you dropped it, you'd probably only need to buy new floorboards.

The flipside of this incredible build quality (aside from the price) is that it can end up feeling quite heavy for a mirrorless camera. With a 35mm, f1.4 lens attached it weighs 828g, which isn’t far off an Apple MacBook. No doubt it’d feel a little more balanced with a smaller piece of glass like a 23mm, f/2 attached.

Not that this at all adds up to an uncomfortable shooting experience. The TL2’s chunky grip helps you keep it steady (handy, as there’s no built-in image stabilisation) and the ergonomics are spot-on.

There are just a couple of things that feel a little odd. The screen doesn’t pop out and tilt, so framing shots when kneeling down low is a little tricky. And there’s no built-in electronic viewfinder as a back up to the screen for bright, sunny days.

As bright and crisp as the TL2’s screen is, I’d say the £390 Visoflex viewfinder is an essential add-on, which takes your investment past the £2000 mark.

Fortunately, it’s so much fun to use that you might still consider renting out your spare room to afford it...

CONTROLS: CAMERA TOUCHSCREENS DONE RIGHT

For a long time, camera touchscreens felt like half-hearted attempts to get in with the cool smartphone crowd. They’ve improved a lot, but none have nailed it quite like the TL2.

Its stripped-down control system is so good that beginners will pick it up in minutes, while more experienced photographers will find themselves happy to shoot in a much simpler way.

All you get are two blank thumb wheels, a programmable function button and a shutter button. There are no buttons on the back at all, yet this somehow doesn’t feel like form over function.

This is because the 3.7in touchscreen is as responsive as a smartphone, and along with the physical controls, completely customisable.

Leica has built the whole TL system around the touchscreen, which means you can drag settings around like apps on your phone, and also change the thumb wheels to control things like exposure compensation and ISO. Flicking up from the base of the screen brings up your snaps, while swiping down on the side menu locks the controls to prevent accidental touches.

It’s a bold move that’s bound to split opinion. So far, I’ve enjoyed not feeling the urge to constantly fiddle with dials, and it’s great to see a camera with such serious power (there’s a new 24MP APS-C sensor under the hood) embrace the strengths of of a proper touchscreen interface.

But I suspect die-hard manual photographers will still find the lack of visible analogue controls to be a tad frustrating.

PERFORMANCE: A SPEEDY PHOTOGRAPHIC SIDEKICK

The TL2’s impressive speed made it a great photographic sidekick during my afternoon around London’s Green Park.

It turns on swiftly thanks to its new processor, and autofocus is impressively fast (if not the absolute fastest on a CSC).

The 49-point autofocus area gives you lots of flexibility, and I spent most of the time using touch focus, which means you just touch the screen to choose where you want it to lock onto.

The TL2's speed and its quiet operation makes it a great tool for street photography. This is helped by the incredible burst mode, with the electronic shutter capable of speeds up to 1/40000s and 20fps in continuous shooting.

When using it with the light-gulping 35mm, f1.4 lens, image quality was, as you’d hope, very impressive, with rich colours and glorious bokeh. At first glance, the JPEGs don’t seem quite as punchy out of the cameras as my Fuji X-T20 though, so I’m looking forward to shooting in RAW to see if that changes.

LEICA TL2 EARLY VERDICT

For most of us, the TL2 is like a limited edition concept car – a vision of the future with features that will hopefully trickle down to cameras that won't tempt us into bankruptcy.

There's certainly lots to love, and for other camera makers to learn from. Even if you're dubious about touchscreen controls, the TL2 might just convince you that they can be the mission control of a 'serious' camera.

Like any gadget that's as concerned with its looks as the TL2, there are compromises. It's a shame there's no built-in viewfinder and the lack of a tilting screen is, if aesthetically understandable, annoying in practice.

Then there's the price. The TL2 is in a strange spot because photographers who traditionally spend this amount of money - $2750 - on a camera (with a lens) are pros, but the TL2 isn't really for them. It's for well-heeled enthusiasts who want lots of control (but not necessarily lots of controls) from an incredibly desirable CSC-smartphone hybrid.

As always with Leica, there are more sensible choices. But one of the best things about having the financial clout to buy a TL2 is (we imagine) surely not needing to be sensible.