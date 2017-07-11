App of the week: Drop Wizard Tower

The original Drop Wizard was a smart mobile reimagining of classic single-screen platformers. Evoking the richness of Bubble Bobble and Snow Bros., it also avoided the pitfalls of virtual controls. Instead, your little wizard auto-ran, emitting a blast of magic whenever he landed on a platform.

The aim was to stun roaming beasties, which could then be booted across the screen; sometimes they’d trundle into other dazed monsters to create a whirling ‘avalanche’ that would – in the true spirit of 1980s gaming – eventually turn into a piece of fruit.

If anything, Drop Wizard Tower is even further indebted to the games that inspired it. And that’s a very good thing, because it’s like someone smushed a tiny classic arcade machine into your smartphone.