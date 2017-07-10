Played: Breath of the Wild - The Master Trials DLC

Finished Breath of the Wild? Your confidence most likely skyrocketed after you obliterated Calamity Ganon. But Nintendo’s intending to slam you back to the ground with its first DLC offering for the game.

The headline mission, The Master Trials, is excruciatingly difficult, teleporting you into a series of enemy-filled rooms while temporarily stripping you of all the high-powered armour and weapons that you collected during your Hyrule plundering.

That means you’ll have to make the most of your environment to overcome the many Bokoblins and Lizalfos. Beat every level and you’ll be rewarded with an upgrade for your Master Sword – but honestly, the challenge of overcoming each obstacle is rewarding enough alone.

The time it will take you for you to conquer the Master Trials is probably long enough to justify the $US19.99 price. But for extra measure, you also get a scattering of other new content such as nostalgic wearable items, the ability to track your journey on the map and an extra-tough difficulty mode.

All of which means that if you were one of those players that thought Calamity Ganon was a total pushover, you'll definitely be chuffed with The Master Trials.