The best Nintendo Switch games you haven't played yet

Bought yourself a Switch? You'll be wanting something to play on it, then.

Thankfully, despite a slim launch lineup, things are gradually looking better for Switch buyers. The obvious choices, of course, are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But what if you want something else to play?

Well, there's now a decent crop of Switch games on the shelves, with several titles that are certainly worth your time - from the speedy Fast RMX to the addictively simple Snipperclips. But where should you put your pounds first?

We've been playing most of the new releases out for Switch, and our starred mini-reviews within will help you figure out where to spend your hard-earned gaming cash. Not everything here is a complete winner, as you'll find, but our advice won't steer your wrong.

FAST RMX

Anyone who sees this speedy anti-gravity racer on the Nintendo Switch usually shouts “F-Zero!” in giddy excitement. In reality, this is not part of the beloved F-Zero series, but it's clear that Fast RMX takes inspiration from the Nintendo classic.

Where many racing games struggle to stand out from the traffic, Fast RMX could easily have entered cruise mode, since it’s currently the only racer on the Switch. Instead of being content as another Wipeout imitation, though, Fast RMX attempts to build a legacy of its own.

Rather than only having to focus on accelerating and steering, you also need to switch between a blue and orange state in order to activate the corresponding coloured boost panels. It’s a nice addition to a genre that has stalled in the creativity department far too often.

With more than 30 tracks and 15 vehicles to race with, Fast RMX offers a decent amount of replayability before the likes of more fleshed out racers like F-Zero and Mario Kart hit the Switch.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R

When Super Bomberman R gets a bit cheaper, then it’ll be worth picking up. For now though it’s a bit too pricey to recommend to anyone who’s not a long-time fan of the series.

Those looking for a trip down memory lane will be able to lose hours to the multiplayer here. Especially as players only need one Joy-Con to be able to get in on the fun. These matches can be played either locally or online and stick to a classic gaming formula: you’re plonked in a giant maze and must make it out as the last (Bomber)man alive. Everything is frantic, chaotic and an absolute riot with the right people involved.

While decent enough, Bomberman R’s single-player isn’t much to write home about. There are over 50 levels for you to complete from an odd isometric perspective that occasionally gets in your way during boss fights and particularly frenetic maps.

SNIPPERCLIPS

Nintendo was so wowed with Snipperclips in its initial pre-release guise that it snapped the puzzler up as a Switch exclusive. Having had a blast with the thing ourselves, it’s easy to see why. Not only does this download make a great co-op use of the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, it’s also genuinely innovative in its own right.

The idea is simple: you play as two shapes that must be cut into new shapes to solve several physics-based puzzles. There are 66 puzzles in total, most of which are made to be played in tandem with a mate and it’s here where Snipperclips really excels. With its colourful paper aesthetic and plenty of entertaining twists on its central formula, it’s tough not to crack a grin while playing this thing. Especially when you find yourself shouting out obscenities like ‘cut me here’ and ‘stick it in my hole’.

If you need a break from Breath of the Wild or just want something else to show off your Switch with, then Snipperclips is well worth a purchase.

1-2-SWITCH

Like Wii Sports and Nintendo Land before it, 1-2-Switch is a party game that’s been made to show off exactly what the Switch is capable of.

From unlocking a bank vault using the Joy-Con controllers’ HD Rumble or milking a virtual cow using its motion controls, you do really get a sense of how much fun the Switch can be - especially if you gather a group of mates round to get in on the fun.

Aside from an odd table tennis game where you can’t see the ball and another yoga-like affair where you have to hold still in various poses, 1-2-Switch largely hits the nail on the head. And, with each dizzy rush only lasting for the best part of a minute, you’re only ever 60 seconds away from a more entertaining offering.

SHOVEL KNIGHT

Anyone who says the Nintendo Switch only has one good game clearly hasn’t played Shovel Knight. Rather than using a sword, spear or lance like more traditional knights, this blue armoured hero uses a shovel. Yes, a shovel.

Surprisingly, this soil-shifting tool is very effective at dispatching villains, whether they’re skeleton soldiers or a wicked enchantress. This 16-bit 2D platformer has clearly taken inspiration from NES classics such as Zelda II, DuckTales and Super Mario Bros. 3.

Rather than feeling like a cheap knock off, though, Shovel Knight has enough quality to compete with even the most successful 2D side-scrollers. With creative level designs, challenging boss battles and a bounty of power-ups, Shovel Knight strikes every checkbox with unrivalled strength.

And, for those who’ve already played this 2014 indie smash-hit, there’s still plenty there in Treasure Trove, as it comes bundled with the expansions Plague of Shadows and Spector of Torment – the latter being a timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

While neither of these expansions offer new levels to explore, they do put you in the control of two villainous characters. Spector of Torment offers the most noticeable changes, as swapping a shovel for a scythe changes the gameplay drastically, upping the pace and need for accuracy during combat.

LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER

Think Lego City Undercover is just for kids? Then why does it have so many ‘80s cop film references? We’re pretty sure your average 12-year hasn’t seen the likes of Die Hard and Lethal Weapon.

Yet developer Traveller’s Tales persists with hilarious allusions, which are likely to fly over most younglings’ heads. As with any good Pixar film, this game works on multiple levels, and if you were to dismiss it for being too childish, you’d be missing out on some serious plastic-brick fun.

While most recent Lego games brickify renowned film franchises, such as Star Wars and Harry Potter, Lego City Undercover opts to build its own story as copper Chase McCain goes after big bad Rex Fury. It is, however, littered with pop culture references from Sherlock Holmes to The Shawshank Redemption.

Some of the jokes and puns might be cheesier than a cheddar factory, but even the most hard-boiled of grumps will find it hard to restrain a smile. It’s also clear that Undercover borrows a lot from the Grand Theft Auto series. That’s not to say you can go around killing hookers - this is still a kids game after all - but you have free reign to explore the city and steal any car you like. The difference? You’re a cop rather than a criminal so you can get away with it.

Undercover shares the same weaknesses as any other Lego game: the combat is over-simplistic and there’s next to no challenge. But as a collectathon with rib-tickling slapstick laughs, this is arguably one of the best Lego games of the series. It’s definitely the game to buy for your kids, and sneaking a few hours yourself while no one’s watching.

JUST DANCE 2017

The Just Dance series is often accused of committing multiple video game sins. It relies on motion controls, hides the majority of its content behind paywalls and requires the player to stand on their feet – the horror!

While Just Dance 2017 is no different to its predecessors in this regard, it does seem to have found its feet with the Nintendo Switch. While busting a move, the Joy-Con sits so comfortably in your hand that you often forget you’re actually holding it. And, while you’re only required to hold one, it tracks your movement with surprising accuracy. The tablet mode also means you’re not limited to a TV screen, so you can start dancing wherever you see fit.

As long as you’re willing to look like a fool, Just Dance is actually a whole lot of fun. Of course, it’s at its strongest during multiplayer when you can either have a dance-off against your friends or work in tandem during co-op mode.

While songs are varied and recognisable, though, the majority are only available through a paid subscription. It’s difficult to recommend such a costly game that is only really useful when a few friends come round and have the urge to boogie.

SNAKE PASS

A neat idea that works in fits and spurts, Snake Pass is a physics-based puzzler where you slither your way across 15 fiendishly arranged levels collecting various, um, collectables.

Both its bright, cartoon aesthetic and the sheer novelty of playing as a legless reptile mark this eShop download as one of the most unique Switch titles right now, even though its charms don’t last all that long.

Yes, sliding over lava pits and coiling your way up giant bamboo meshes is great fun. As is acclimatising to a brilliant control scheme that makes traversing through Snake Pass totally intuitive.

The more that you enjoy these delights, the less special they become, and with several levels that tend drag on a bit it feels as though this game would work better in shorter, sharper bursts.

WONDER BOY: THE DRAGON’S TRAP

You’re probably sick to death of video game remakes now, especially when a seven-year-old title is getting remastered for every platform imaginable. We're looking at you, Skyrim. Lizardcube’s reimagining of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is more forgivable, though – the original was released a whopping 28 years ago.

If it missed your radar in 1989, or you’re just simply too young to remember it, Wonder Boy is a 2D platformer that harks back to the days of perfectly timed jumps and cut-throat difficulty. The remake has remained faithful to the original, altering only the visuals and the soundtrack, with the colourful animations hauling the classic into the modern day.

Don’t like the updated graphics? You can switch back to its retro looks with the press of a button.

While the game remains a fun and challenging adventure, it’s clear that time hasn’t been kind to it: you’ll easily find better, more innovative, platformers around these days. Still, that doesn’t stop this from being a worthy addition to spend a few hours.

OCEANHORN: MONSTER OF THE UNCHARTED SEAS

Oceanhorn made sense on iOS and Android as a cheap Legend of Zelda knock-off that scratched that dungeon-looting itch for those without a Nintendo device. But to arrive on the Switch, which already hosts the amazing Breath of the Wild? Now that’s a ballsy move.

Somewhat surprisingly though, this action-adventure game has found a suitable home on Nintendo’s hybrid console. With a focus on dungeons, Oceanhorn feels just different enough from the exploration-heavy Breath of the Wild. And while its seafaring journey and simple combat stink of Wind Waker and A Link to the Past, Oceanhorn has enough tricks and charm to convince you that it’s worth playing on its own merits.