NBN Watch - Transparency going forward

Last week, I discussed the level of discourse around the discussion of the NBN, and how important it was to start focusing on the things that can be changed or should be held to account – such as service delivery and promises regarding minimum standards – as well as bumping the amount of currently heavily limited transparency by the NBN company. A lot of people had some rightfully strong opinions on this and I’d like to address some of them.

First off, we need to stop accusing anyone who is not stuck in a frenzied state of insane rage as “an MTM apologist”. I have stated numerous times that I am not happy with how this network has ended up, nor do I think it will stack up to future generations or even the next government as it inevitably launches inquiries into it. But like I wrote previously – unless the Coalition government somehow does an about face, it will not change in any substantial form. This is due to many factors besides the political ones – namely that enormous contracts have already been signed, and crews are literally, as I write this, hooking up tens of thousands of connections a day.

Secondly, there is now far too much weight levied on the 2020 completion date – any changes, outside of some changes to FTTN/FTTC rollouts, would destroy this deadline’s even remote viability, which the government does not want to do. The next election is eerily close to this deadline and they would be relying on the fact that most connections would be completed by that poll. Little of this has anything to do with what is the technically best option – the coalition wants “bums on seats”, as in, serviceable connections, as quickly as possible. This means HFC and FTTN.

Thirdly, the entire NBN company has changed over and over and over as the policy zigzagged back and forth. The relative stability of things over the past three years has allowed them to focus on pushing out equipment and avoid dramatic changes to engineering guidelines. Much of the turmoil inside the network was due to fixed deadlines and huge swings as technology is upgraded as it becomes viable – this will likely level out as it gets closer to the end. That said, this is not helped at all by the sheer lack of information coming out of NBN Co willingly – as in, when they are not in front of estimates and compelled to do so.

Transparency isn’t just a matter of good governance – NBN has a terrible public reputation. This is largely due to a lot of poor mistakes, shaping the company like a commercial ISP rather than a taxpayer funded department that should be accountable to the same people that fund it. There is a lot of information that could and should be supplied, willingly, which would help to salve complaints and allow outlets like ours to keep track of what is going on. This same information could be used to explain how complaints and issues are resolved internally.

There is a lot more, but this would be a good start:

Publishing the processes behind fault resolution, including its internal deadlines and how it coordinates with RSPs

Publishing how many outstanding faults there are per category and the timeframe in which it seeks to resolve them

Creating a department that deals with “stalemate” situations where the customer has not gotten any progress via their RSP

Publishing average CVC purchases as a relation to customer numbers by RSPs (can be anonymous if concern about commercial in confidence)

Discussing technical elements, such as the average sync speed for FTTN customers, average distance from nodes (with heat maps), locations of nodes, etc

Publishing the number of active connections that have sync speeds below 25mbps and how these are being resolved

Publishing average sync speeds per technology, per area

Discussing a post-2020 roadmap regarding upgrading and expanding the network

I’m not holding my breath that many of these requests will be met. It took quite a long time for NBN Co to update their website to show even basic details like technology and dates for connectivity. Most of these requests will require a drastic reversal in how they treat public information and I would assume most of these edicts come down from their government masters. It’s a shame – customers in all industries are shown to be much more trusting of delays and faults when the company in question is open and transparent to their concerns.

I will be asking NBN CO for comment on these requests and will report on their responses in a future article.