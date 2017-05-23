NBN Watch: Copper buys, 'Costly Internet Bungles,' and access.

As we begin to settle in for the next three years of Senate estimates revelations about the rollout, it’s interesting to note that much of what comes out isn’t really that revelatory. Recently, news that 15,000KM of copper was purchased for FTTN and remediation purposes made some headlines – but this information has been known for years. Copper is necessary, unsurprisingly, for building out FTTN connections in areas with no existing copper, as well as removing and replacing garbage copper from the decades-old Telstra network.

The number seems high – because it is – but it’s important to note that this is due to the scale. Not every connection needs new copper, and the majority won’t even be touched by a single engineer, outside the node build. Four million connections with roughly 200m of new copper each would amount to about 800,000km of copper, so less than 5% of connections will be touched by this. It would also be used to facilitate the extension of FTTN in some of the Greenfields sites that are in existing copper estates – again, not a revelation, but something that was flagged during the Abbott era and will affect roughly 8% of Greenfields sites.

There is a lot of red sweltering heat about the network in both the industry and the wider community, and this is certainly understandable. But as I’ve mentioned many times, it’s important to keep things in perspective. The overarching design of this network is not going to change outside of some fringe movements around the edges, where NBN attempts to replace broken or difficult copper/HFC situations with FTTC, because essentially, all the build contracts have been signed and are underway. There is also little political incentive for change since the next election is not until the large majority of the network has been completed. That battle, the battle for the soul of the NBN, has come and gone. We fought for a better network, and we lost because the majority emphasis was just not there.

I feel that the conversation needs to change. The focus now should be on ensuring service delivery - as in, making sure people receive what is promised to them - rather than railing at the government for failing the nation. Feel free to write angry tweets, blogs, and op-eds, but it’s not productive. The only exception to this rule is the increased pressure to expand the FTTC rollout to decrease the number of FTTN connections – this pressure seems to be having some impact as it does not dramatically change any promises, and the cost variation to benefit is low. It also does not require any contract modifications with contractors nor does it push out any delivery guidelines.

The unfortunate state of play is that at least 3-4 million people *will* have FTTN connections. This is the harsh, cruel, reality. This is what myself and many other journalists warned for years and heavily pressured people to vote for Labor or the Greens if this was a scenario they did not want to occur. The level of political discourse was so poor for a time that I’m genuinely surprised the NBN survived in any form – the fact that it did was purely thanks to the Gillard government surviving its election based on the NBN. Both of those independent MPs took a lot of heat and lost their seats over their decision to back Labor and this should be lauded.

I feel this needs to be mentioned because truths need to be told and too much of this is shouted down. This network is not doomed. It is a jumbled mess of technology and it is a staggering miscalculation on the side of FTTN even existing as a technology within it, but it can be fixed. Railing about Akamai speed results is pointless when we don’t even have a completed rollout, most major metro areas aren’t even connected yet, and most people with serviceable connections are still sitting on their old ADSL connections.

Most people’s complaints are less about the design of the network and more about the fact they have not gotten access to it yet. This is a bigger problem – one of the worst decisions the government did not change once they took over from Labor was to redirect resources to getting metro areas online before regional. Not only are metro areas denser and thus have a higher impact in terms of connectivity, customers tend to be more affluent and want higher speeds – thus more incentive for CVC upgrades and more revenue for NBN Co.

Additionally, metro areas are where the bulk of productivity is created via the service industry – areas that are crying out for faster internet to allow more flexibility in working arrangements or to access/establish new markets. The recent NYT story about the NBN uses an example of this as its central argument to the problems facing NBN Co – that a Brisbane game developer simply snail-mailed his updates to their source rather than simply uploading them – was due less to the makeup of the network and more to the fact that he just didn’t have access to it.

As I detailed in my last NBN piece, the majority, between 66-70% of customers, will have access to at least 100mbits down and 40mbits up when they are connected over the next 3-4 years (via HFC, FTTP, FTTdp, Fixed Wireless) and 30-33% will have somewhere between 25/5 and 100/40. This is a dramatic improvement for most people sitting on 4-6mbit connections with barely any upload speeds. NBN Co’s biggest problem now is getting people online and keeping them online.

Whirlpool is full of people who have been “passed” by NBN Co – as in, they have the equipment and the cabling – but aren’t active. Most of them can’t get back onto older connections and thus are sitting in this weird limbo while NBN Co simultaneously beta test their backend systems and sift through their enormous backlog of unfinished connections.

Getting people onto a working, stable and affordable connection should be the number one priority from NBN Co and the focus of anyone interested in ensuring people have access to the internet.