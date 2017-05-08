De-Monetisation: Or, how YouTube is catching up with commercial realities

It all started, as many YouTube controversies usually do, with PewDiePie, YouTube’s biggest star and arguably one of the most divisive on the platform. The swede who championed the Let’s Play and built it into a multi-million dollar empire has always considered himself untouchable, thanks to his staggering subscriber count and legions of dedicated fans. But back in February, PewDiePie forgot that making terrible jokes about the Holocaust might not go down too well and inadvertently caused a flight of large ad buys from big brands from YouTube.

This relatively small furore has since caused a butterfly effect of sorts as YouTube pre-empts brand flight to other platforms by introducing a LONG overdue system of brand safety controls and guidelines. This granular system allows advertisers to restrict their buys to content producers that fit their needs – less sex, violence, drugs, swearing etc – the stuff that tends to get them in trouble when they flirt with it. This isn’t a new concept for advertising – TV, Radio, Film and Newspaper ad buys are always related to strict content guidelines.

YouTube creators have been lucky up until now as there has been little controversy over videos and their links to the ads that run on them. If you see a Nike or Telstra ad on a video, you are probably not likely to link that to content. But as brands begin aligning themselves with social or political causes, their customers are now boycotting or re-aligning their buying patterns to match. A channel that features someone discussing their intense dislike of a race or features “pranks” involving throwing milkshakes at fast food drive through workers might not align well with a brand.

The impact of these changes has been swift and brutal to many traditional creators, with most of them detecting a heavy hit to revenue based on current and previous videos being refused monetisation. In many cases, this might just be YouTube’s conservative algorithms assuming the worst, but in others it’s doing something many had expected was coming for a long time – moderating content in the same way traditional media has had to fit advertising guidelines. But the anger that perpetuates the YouTube bubble seems to misunderstand where their money stems from.

For many creators, the money Google pays them is “Youtube” or “Google” money. Like those who think their meat is made by the supermarket, too many creators are unaware that marketing budgets pay for their livelihoods. There is no room for anger here – if an advertiser doesn’t like what you are putting out, they won’t pay for it. In the same way commercial TV and radio lose advertisers based on poor or unsuitable content, so now is online video. If you are beholden to a platform – whether it be a completely vertical one like YouTube, a network like Machinima, or a standalone ad network like Tribal – you must play by its rules to reap the spoils.

For many with established audiences, Patreon is the new black, as users themselves put up their dollars for the content they want. Popular critic Jim Sterling has long championed the system to fund his content, and many other YouTubers make significantly more money from that platform than they do via Google. Users pay a couple of dollars per video and creators demonetise their videos completely, removing ads for all. YouTube Red customers also contribute ad-free dollars for each video they consume, with revenue drawing from their monthly subscription.

On top of this, there are many, usually undisclosed, deals and agreements running in the background of many popular YouTube channels – from extra CPM to promote a game positively, to native product placement and themes around brands. Even innocent product reviews or unboxings are generally sponsored with very little declaration – these deals are where the real money lies.

There is no room for complaints here. YouTube’s contract with its creators stems from the staggering amount of free services they offer – hosting, promotion, editing, analytics, organisation – with monetisation being the cherry on top. Few other networks offer these functions for free, and even fewer offer revenue sharing programs.

As a comparison, Google Adwords offers significantly lower CPM for websites than it does for videos, and outside of banner placement it does not offer sites any sort of hosting or promotional tools. As someone who ran a moderately successful independent games site for several years, I can assure you I did not get anywhere near the revenue from 1 million unique views than I would have if my site was a video (and we had several ad networks running).

Relying on a platform for revenue is tough – many users ran similar gauntlets with eBay and Facebook, investing heavily in developing businesses using their tools before they were hit with the same commercial realities around changing methods of access and global competition. YouTube had a long gold rush, but there was always going to be a time that the mines eventually ran dry.