Friday Links Links: May The Fifth?

Another Star Wars Day is just coming to an end — we have to give the US a few hours to catch up, it’s only fair — which means Star Wars content. Lots of content. Not all of it newsy. Or even new. But if you do find reading things on the line the best way of celebrating an international non-holiday, they’ve got you covered.

In among all the rehashes and top-ten lists, some tidbits about The Last Jedi, mostly in terms of what the trailer may or may mean for several characters. It’s not a lot but we have seven months of this kind of stuff to go: pace yourself. Also worth noting this week is a comic-book eulogy for the wonderful Carrie Fischer, who’s passing is still much, much too raw. *Ugly cry*

Moving right along, the film adaptation of Stephen King’s Dark Tower has been a long, long time coming, so it’s only fitting that the film’s stars get a bit goofy when announcing the arrival of the trailer, right? Especially given the trailer is really anything but goofy (although I did catch a joke). For keen-bean King fans, there are also a few easter eggs of the non-chocolate variety scattered throughout.

Still on the big screen, and still talking about things we’ve been waiting a long time for, this week we got two new posters for Bladerunner: 2049, coming in October this year. Better than the original? Worse? Not sure but now you’ll spend all weekend thinking about it? Maybe even re-watch the original and swear blindly that there’s no way the sequel will be anywhere near as good? Yep.

If DC superheroes are more your speed, it might be worth noting that Aquaman kicked off production on the Gold Coast this week. It’s still a way off — we’ve got to get through Justice League first — but at least it’s really really happening. Also happening in the DC Universe: Wonder Woman, which hits cinemas in less than a month. Not that you’d know it, which is a shame, given how long we’ve been waiting and how positive all the early chatter is. I’ll leave you to come to your own conclusions as to the why though. *cough*

On the small screen, and definitely not lacking for promotion, we’ve got two seasons of Game of Thrones to go, but HBO is already in talks for a spin-off or… two. Maaaaybe three. Okay. Four. HBO is chatting to four writers about developing spin-offs for Game of Thrones, which still has two seasons to air. It’s not that this is bad — however many make it to air, they’ll probably be good and they’ll probably be successful, world-wide-phenomena-style — but sometimes it feels like everything new under the sun is not actually new, but a spin-off or a remake or a sequel or part of a franchise, and that can get a little tiring.

And now, Marvel!

(Sorry.)

But really, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and that other guy are teaming up in the next installment of Netflix-Marvel goodness, due to drop in August, and this week we got the first full-length first trailer. Not going to lie: everything about this looks great (except maybe that other guy, but at least all the other Defenders seem to agree about that), and the big bad… well. I’m in. In case you need a better look, we’ve also got stills. Mark your calendars, friends.

Still in the Marvel Universe, while the Inhumans movie has been indefinitely delayed, the TV show is heading to our screens later this year. Until now, details have been scant, but this week we’ve been given our first look at the Royal Family, as well as a lengthy interview with show runner Scott Buck.

The final part of our Marvel triptych for this week comes in the form of The Runaways, which has officially been given the green light by Hulu. It’s an interesting move, given Marvel’s close relationship with Netflix — Hulu’s biggest competitor — but I think we’re at the point now where we just have to accept that Marvel’s reach knows no bounds. And yes, Marvel’s Runaways are being brought to us by the team behind Gossip Girl and The OC and therefore this will, by default, be awesome and amazing and I will not hear a single bad word about it, k? …What? We all contain multitudes. Don’t look at me.

In the hope of redeeming my reputation: Book news! There’s a new William Gibson novel coming soon-ish and this week we’ve got our first look at the cover, and a pretty interesting interview with the guy himself about the books themes and the changes he made to it after last years US election result. This is definitely one for the pre-order list, methinks.

And finally this week, another thing-you-can-do-instead-of-just-watching-this-stuff thing, with the equally doing-stuff-worthy price tag. This week, it’s for Star Trek fans, who, if they have the pennies and a bit of spare time in early August, can find out just what it would be like to travel through space with Captain Kirk. Go on… you know you want to (throw up on William Shatner).

And that’s time. Have a good weekend, folks!