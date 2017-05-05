6 things you need to know about the Microsoft Surface Laptop

The Surface Laptop is supposed to be for students, right? It was revealed at Microsoft's education event, after all. It runs Windows 10 S, too, which is supposed to let teachers keep their pupils under control while they're teaching at the front of the class.
Why then, does it start at an eye-watering $US999?
Essentially, it's because Microsoft has priced it to compete with Apple's MacBook Air. It matches or exceeds Apple's cheapest laptop for power, portability, battery life and design.
It's built to an exceptional standard, with hard-wearing materials that are supposed to last from your first day at college right up until graduation, so over a few years, that price doesn't look so bad. But still, that's a big price tag if you're only working weekends at the local McDonalds drive-thru.
If the price doesn't put you off, you can pre-order a Surface Laptop right now, with models starting to ship on the 15th of June.