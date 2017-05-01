For Honor - Civility in multiplayer games

I step softly, feeling the cool stone pavers underfoot. To my right is a stunning vista, but my eyes are fixed forward, studying every twitch and movement of my opponent. Though we move little, both our minds are already in combat, searching for even the smallest of openings. I exhale, steeling myself for an imminent attack… and then a halberd rips into my side and sends me stumbling, stumbling, stumbling - right off the cliff and into that picturesque vista.

Welcome to For Honor.

An interesting paradox grips For Honor. It cannot escape its nature: it seems all competitive, online, multiplayer games are predestined to be populated by impatient, rude players. My first foray was a ten-minute Players versus AI battle where one of my teammates screamed down the microphone at another player, flinging a cavalcade of slurs, for accidentally dealing friendly fire - the team damage occurred only once, but we endured the assault on our eardrums for the entirety of that match.

But not all players overlook the irony that stems from being an absolute burning trash pile in a game called For Honor. Soon after the ten-minute-abuse-fiasco, I joined a brawl match (a 2-versus-2 mode) alongside a friend. An obvious strategy exists: defeat one of the opponents quickly, so that you can gang up on the other with your ally. But we experienced something unexpected: after my head was unceremoniously removed from my body, my duelling partner walked - not ran - over to my comrade and just watched, letting their duel resolve unimpeded.

And it struck us: this was that eponymous honour being shown off. In spite of game rules and optimal strategies, players were showing respect and allowing fair contests of skill to determine victory or defeat. We immediately adopted the same etiquette, passing it on to other duos and never interfering in a fight - even if the same respect was not shown in kind. We had stumbled upon the moral high ground, and we were committed to staying there.

For the most part, this behaviour is standard across brawl. I’ve seen it referred to as ‘honoring’ - often seen as part of the phrase ‘why the (expletive) are you honoring a bot?’; this choice of term further embeds the act with the essence of the game itself. It’s the other side of the paradox: For Honor ceases (or at least attempts to cease) being a game about victory at whatever cost, and becomes more about achieving simultaneous moral and physical victories.

I tried taking this whole etiquette thing across to the 4-versus-4 mode: cue homophobic slurs, spat in my direction in both text and audio forms. In my first attempt to bring the honourable culture of brawl into this mode, I was blamed for our team’s defeat. This was, of course, despite me being the highest scoring player on the team and being the sole survivor of the one round we did win (logic is not always the strong suit of the angry player). Subsequent attempts - even ones where my team won - were still met with complaints, insults, and inane diatribe. Being honourable is almost as disgusting a trait as relying on ledge-kills among many For Honor players, it seems.

Honoring continues a long heritage of etiquette-in-games: even before emotes allowed players to bow in Dark Souls, players would type ‘/bow’ into chat boxes in games like Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

I have been on a personal mission to bring respect, positivity, and some basic civility to all types of online, multiplayer games. Inspired by characters like Solaire of Dark Souls and Leona of League of Legends, I position myself as something of a sun warrior and open most matches with an optimistic message: ‘Good luck, have fun, and remember: the sun always rises’.

It’s an innocuous statement, designed to break tension. In many games, conflict begets more conflict and salt begets more salt, so it’s my way of saying: ‘hey, let’s try something really unusual and try to have fun in this game’. Crazy idea, right?

But, of course, because this is the internet, my opening line is occasionally met with the crass, argumentative, and rude. Plenty of people think it is important to inform me that the sun does not actually rise, but instead that the Earth orbits around it - what wonders you can learn from strangers in online videogames! But missing-the-point is not the only kind of response I receive. ‘So does my dick’ is the most frequent retort, uttered each time with the same misplaced, cocksure confidence that they’re the first to ever consider that response. For the record: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive somehow manages to beat out renowned troll-pit League of Legends in both frequency and severity of toxic responses.

Not every player responds negatively. For a time, I was being recognised on Rainbow Six Siege as ‘the sun guy’, and a number of players would join me in making sun puns and generally having a good time (often to the chagrin of those who can’t stand to see anybody having fun). Some players in CS:GO send their own nonsensical messages of positivity, progressing from the rote-and-not-actually-meant “good luck, have fun” to something with genuine feelings behind it. And it seems to work: win or lose, when a game starts on a positive, fun foot, it tends to finish that way.

Of course, I have the distinct advantage of not being a woman playing games, so the abuse I receive is immensely diminished by comparison. But, as the brawl mode of For Honor shows, even against the odds, there will always be players who are willing to challenge the system and adopt a more polite, respectful, friendly approach to playing games. Even in the dark, the sun always rises.

Let’s just hope dawn isn’t too far away.