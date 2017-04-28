Understanding the history in the Call of Duty: WWII trailer

Well, it’s official – Call of Duty is ditching power suits and future-tech to go back to where the franchise started.

World War II.

Back when CoD kicked off, that conflict was *the* flavour of the day. Medal of Honor had capatilised on the success of films like Saving Private Ryan, and tapped into when then seemed a fresh vein of campaign and multiplayer gameplay. Of course, it all got rather old, rather fast, and soon enough WW2 shooters were thin on the ground.

They’ve been making a comeback, though. The Source-engine-based Day of Defeat never really went away, and Day of Infamy has tried to put a more up-to-date spin on that classic, team-based multiplayer. But news overnight that Sledgehammer is going mine that rich history once again trumps them all.

And the trailer, even we – jaded as we are – admit, looks pretty awesome.

It also is packed with historical references, and being the giant war nerd that I am, I thought I’d pick out some of the highlights for those who may not be quite so down with the details. And, really, because talking about this stuff is the kind of thing I live for.

0:06 - Roosevelt’s D-Day Speech

The trailer fades in from back over the worn tones of the then President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, intoning a prayer that has come to be called “Let Our Hearts be Stout”. This was read out by the President, over US radio, on the evening of D-Day – June 6th, 1944. It’s only a few lines – the entire speech is six minutes long – but you get the gist. This, the landing in Normandy, is the big effort.

“Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity.”

It was a prayer not just for the soldiers on the frontlines, but also friends and family back home. It’s a great speech (you can read it – and listen to it – in its entirety here), one that I can’t imagine being matched by many modern leaders.

0:08 – LCVP flotilla

The first image we see is of a vast number of landing craft tossed about on the heavy English Channel swell. These are technically ‘landing craft, vehicle, personnel’, but were otherwise known as Higgins boats, after the manufacturer. They could carry 36 infantry, cargo and supplies, or light vehicles such as jeeps. They were armed, usually with two .30 calibre machine guns.

The design was simple, but not comfortable. The flat-bottom gave it a shallow draft, for close work in shore, but meant it was a less than comfortable vehicle on a heavy sea – which is why you often see soldiers throwing up during the landings. Nearly every eyewitness account mentions the unique stink of 36 desperately seasick men packed into such a tight space. The sides were made of plywood, to conserve weight, while the ramp at the front was of heavy steel. It provided a degree of protection that the wooden flanks lacked, but when dropped…

0:22 - Omaha Beach landings

Thanks to Saving Private Ryan there are few more iconic moments of World War II in the modern psyche than the chaotic landing on Omaha Beach, one of five landing sites where Allied troops came ashore during Operation Overlord. Omaha’s often focused upon because it was the most fraught of the landings, with the most casualties – it’s also called Bloody Omaha for a reason.

So what really happened?

Well, it starts with the naval and air bombardment, which was meant to smash the coastal defences, provide cover for advancing troops in the form of craters, smash obstacles, and generally make life hell for the German defenders. Long story short – there weren’t enough ships providing shore fire, the bombardment was too short, and the bombing from the air too inaccurate.

When the infantry came ashore, they disembarked into the face of a more or less complete German defence. On top of that, strong currents meant most landing craft were well off their designated sections of beach, while tank-bearing landing craft either floundered, dropped their vehicles too far to see, or were simply destroyed by well-sighted German artillery.

The result was that the first wave suffered massive casualties. Many companies had suffered so many casualties – especially among officers – as to have become combat ineffective. They were pinned down beneath sea-banks, walls, and other obstacles that offered cover from the deadly effective German defensive fire.

0:31 – German MG42 machine gun

The infamous Maschinengewehr 42 – or MG42 – was a versatile weapon that could be used as either a light or heavy machine gun, and it boasted an impressive rate of fire. Depending on its configuration, the MG42 was capable of a cyclic rate of fire up to 1500 rounds per minute; in real world terms, where it needs to be loaded with belts of ammunition, and its barrels swapped out to prevent over-heating, that rate is more like 154 rounds per minute.

Which, when you’re facing it, is still a lot. It was nicknamed Hitler’s Buzzsaw for the distinct tearing noise of operation.

It could either be operated in an infantry, or light role, or emplaced on a tripod as a heavier weapon.

0:41 – Luger pistol

Designed by Georg Luger in 1898, the Pistole Parabellum 1908 was better known as the Luger, and was a prized item by Allied collectors.

The Luger was one of the first semi-automatic pistols and featured a unique jointed-arm mechanism to load and recock the weapon after firing. Comparable weapons, such as the US Colt 1911, used a slide mechanism. This design, the fact that that they were often carried by German officers, as well as the high degree of engineering in the weapon’s manufacture, were what made it so attractive to Allied soldiers.

0:48 – Tank Ambush

Here we see a column of US armour, with infantry riding along, ambushed by a hidden German AFV.

The US tanks appear to be M4A1 with a 76mm long-barrelled cannon. This is an upgraded iteration of the M4 Sherman tank, the model of tank that the US, and eventually its allies, came to depend upon as its mainstay armoured vehicle. The 76mm gun has a higher velocity weapon, more capable against German armour than the previous 75mm mounted on earlier models.

The big advantage of the Sherman was that it was relatively easy to manufacture and repair than its German counterparts, and knocked out vehicles were commonly returned to service within 24 hours. The dark side of this is that they were not nearly as capable in the armour department, and were prone to catching fire. They earned the nickname ‘Ronsons’, after the cigarette lighter of the same name – which lights up first time, every time.

Impressively the tank that fires upon – and seems to destroy – the leading Sherman is a Panzer IV, more technically a Panzerkampfwagen IV, or PzKpfw IV for short. Panzer IV will do fine.

While the Panzer V – the Panther – and Panzer VI – the Tiger – get all the attention, the Panzer IV was the true workhorse on the German army. 8500 were built, and they served wherever the German army fought. In fact, it was produced right up to the end of the fighting in 1945. It was versatile, and many other vehicles were based on its chassis, and it featured superior armour to the Shermans that faced it from Africa to Europe.

The tank in the trailer seems to be a little… out of place. Apart from the fact that the positions of the driver's vision slot and hull MG are switched around, it’s also an early war variant of the Ausf. G, with two hatch-turrets instead of one. And its dark grey colour scheme is also a little out of place. That said, at this stage in the war the German army was using a vast mix of fighting vehicles – perhaps this is one of them.

0:55 – Stuka dive-bomber

Few silhouettes could strike as much fear into Germany’s enemies as the gull-winged Junkers Ju 87. It picked up its better-known sobriquet from the type of craft it was – a Sturzkampfflugzeug (dive bomber), or Stuka.

The aircraft pretty did what it says on the tin. From a high altitude, it could dive almost straight down at great speeds – the wings featured auto-braking flaps that would allow the plane to pull out, even if its pilot had blacked out – and deliver a bomb payload to a precise target. To further maximise the devastating effect of its attack run, the Stuka also featured a siren, which produced the iconic screaming noise of the Stuka’s attack.

Like many such aircraft, it has a tonne of variants, and this one is also a touch out of place in Normandy. The Stuka in the trailer is clearly the JU 87G variant, with twin flak guns mounted under its wings. Designed as an anti-tank aircraft, this variant only saw action on the Eastern Front.

Still scary as fuck though, and I’d run rather get all picky if I saw one coming my way.

0:59 – Bofors 40mm AA gun

World War 2 saw a whole raft of anti-aircraft measures developed, and this is the Swedish-designed Bofors. This medium AA weapon was deployed by the US and British armed forces in fixed roles, on AA vehicles, as mobile artillery, and even on navy vessels.

The US Army version fired both high explosive and armour piercing rounds. In the AA role, pictured here, it is almost certainly firing HE.

1:08 – M2 flamethrower

In the words of comedian George Carlin “The very existence of flamethrowers proves that sometime, somewhere, someone said to themselves, 'You know, I want to set those people over there on fire, but I’m just not close enough to get the job done.”

The M2 flamethrower is the American army’s solution to that problem, and one of the few weapons to not have a modern equivalent since they are now banned by the latest Geneva conventions. But while in use, the M2 had two two-gallon tanks for fuel, a nitrogen tank for propellant and an effective range of 20 meters – beyond that the stream of burning fuel tends to dissipate.

1:21 – M3 submachinegun

The M3 – also known as the Grease Gun thanks to its similarity to the tool of that name – didn’t see a lot of service in World War 2. It was meant to replace the Thompson, and chambered the same .45 round, but it was slow to come into production.

It wasn’t nearly as accurate as the Thompson, and early models were downright inferior, but the M3 was cheaper to produce, and featured a 30 round magazine and collapsible stock.

1:30 – M1 Garand rifle

At last! One of the most well-recognised weapons of the entire war, and one of the most iconic when it comes to gaming – mostly thanks to its excellent representation in the first Medal of Honor. The M1 Garand was the basic weapon of US infantry, and the only such weapon of any combatant in World War 2 capable of semi-automatic fire. Every other nation used bolt-action rifles.

One of the common misconceptions about the rifle – which many games share – is that it was impossible to reload before firing every round in its eight-round clip. In actuality, it was possible to eject half-used clips, or even reload clips while inserted in a rifle, though this was somewhat fiddly. However, it was common practice to empty a clip, since the US army was rarely short of ammunition.

The weapon was accurate and reliable, and well-suited to battlefield use. Perhaps its most famous admirer was General George Patton, who called it "the greatest battle implement ever devised".

1:35 – Tiger II

The Tiger II was the heaviest tank fielded in combat by the German army – it weighed a massive 70 tonnes, and was so heavy that most bridges in Europe couldn’t even hope to support its weight. It first saw combat in Normandy, with the 503rd Heavy Panzer Battalion.

The Tiger II – also known as the King Tiger, or Konigstiger – featured armour plating up to 185mm thick, heavily sloped to aid with shot deflection, and was armed with a massive 88mm canon, itself known to Allied soldiers as the ‘dreaded 88’.

It may have been the heaviest German tank to see action, but it wasn’t the heaviest ever made. That distinction belongs to the truly insane Maus heavy tank. Only two prototypes of that beast were ever made.

1:40 – US 1st Division

The Bloody First is one of the 1st Division’s nicknames, the other being – after its unit insignia – The Big Red One. The 1st Division was formed during World War I, and in World War II it fought in Algeria, Tunisia, and Sicily, before returning to England to take part in the Normandy landings, where it was among the first wave of troops ashore on Omaha Beach. It was combined arms division, including infantry and armoured regiments.

After landing in France in June, the Division found itself on the German border by September, and was shifted to the Ardennes to defend Allied lines during the Battle of the Bulge. In 1945 it crossed the Rhine at Remagen, and was fighting in Czechoslovakia when the war ended.

In World War 2 the 1st Division earned sixteen Medals of Honor. That's what you'll be living up in the next Call of Duty.