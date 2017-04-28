With Windows 10, Microsoft has brought some significant changes to the way its operating system works, winning over a lot of people in the process (IT Pro included).

However, not everyone feels the same way. The start menu is a hybrid of Windows 7 and 8 that has irked a lot of people, there have been reports of crashing and compatibility issues, and many just aren't comfortable with using a brand new OS. If you're one of the people that wish they hadn't made the move, or someone burdened with an automatic upgrade, fear not - you can still reclaim your old Windows.

To do it the easy way, you will need to act fast. Windows 10 has a built in feature that lets users roll back to their previous Windows version, but this only works within the first ten days of upgrading. If you're outside this narrow window, you can still abandon Windows 10; it's just a more fiddly and time-consuming process.

How to uninstall Windows 10 from automatic install

Microsoft has faced criticism and even lawsuits over the automatic installation of Windows 10. Aside from the disruption this causes, some users have reported losing data and encountering programs that no longer function correctly (even one of IT Pro's staff left their home computer running one evening and returned to find the installation process had started).

When Windows 10 first released back in 2015, users were given 30 days in order to trial the new software and revert back if they didn't like it. A year later the Anniversary Update reduced this time frame down to just ten days. Microsoft claims the change was decided following "user research" that revealed the majority of users who chose to revert did so during the first several days, and by shortening the window to ten days it would free up the 3GB to 5GB of storage space allocated to the previous OS.

Rolling back

When your PC upgrades to Windows 10, the old operating system is kept on the hard drive for around a month; after the Anniversary Update, that falls to just 10 days. This means that you haven’t got long to decide whether or not you like the new OS.

Before you do this, it is a good idea to make sure all data is backed up using either an external hard drive or a cloud-based backup service. You may also want to ensure your old Windows 7 or Windows 8 product key is to hand just to be doubly careful.

To roll back to your previous version of the OS, go to the Start menu and choose 'Settings', then ‘Update & security’. Choose 'Recovery' in the left-hand panel and, on the right, find ‘Go back to Windows 8.1' or 'Go back to Windows 7'. Click the ‘Get started’ button below that and follow instructions.

Once you have gone back to the old version of Windows, older programs may need to be installed.

Of course, this will only work if you still have the Windows.old folder (C:\Windows.old). If you can’t find it or you have deleted it, then you are out of luck.

A clean install

A complete reinstall may be your only option if the rollback method described above is no longer available.

This can also have the effect of removing tons of bloatware that have clogged up your operating system, slowing it down.

A clean install is different from the Reset you PC option in Windows 8 and above. This can often re-install junkware that came from the manufacturer with the laptop.

This uses just the Windows media (CD or USB) and nothing else and should result in a faster PC as well. It is also a way of dealing with any malware-infected machines or those that have been riddled with ransomware and had data encrypted.

To perform a clean install, insert the Windows DVD into the disc drive or insert a USB containing the Windows installation media into a free USB port. Then turn on the computer (or restart it).

Look for Press any key to boot from CD or DVD or Press any key to boot from an external device. Pressing a key will force the computer to boot from either the Windows DVD or a flash drive with the Windows 8 installation files on it.

If you can’t find your old disc, as long as you have the product keys, you can download Windows installation media and burn the ISO file to a disc or copy it to a USB drive using Microsoft’s Windows USB/DVD download tool.

On a Windows 7 PC, look for a “certificate of authenticity” sticker with a key on it. It is normally on the underside of a laptop or at the back of a desktop PC. For Windows 8 PCs, the key can be embedded in your computer’s firmware. This means Windows 8.1 will automatically detect it and allow reinstallation of Windows 8.1 without even asking for a key.

Uninstalling via a factory restore

If you find yourself after the rollback time limit with no going back to an old version of Windows, help may still be at hand for some users. On many PCs and laptops, there is a hidden partition on the hard disc that has a copy of the original Windows, programs, drivers and settings, which were on your PC when you brought it back from the shops. With any luck, Windows 10 will have ignored this and left it intact.

To access it, when booting up look for messages such as “Press F11 for Recovery Options”. Whatever key the PC wants you to press, press that and with any luck, you should get a menu that has options to restore factory settings.

A restore will very likely wipe the entire C drive, so back up any important data before you do this. You will also have to install a ton of Windows update post-installation as well as any drivers and software for hardware you have installed yourself.

Using third-party backup software

If you managed to make an image of your computer prior to upgrading to Windows 10, you can use third-party software to re-install that image onto your computer and get back to a previous version of Windows.

Tools such as EaseUS Todo Backup Free (www.easus.com) can do this. To create an image, plug in an external drive, run Todo Backup and click System Backup or Disk/Partition Backup

You can use the default settings on this and once the backup is underway, the application can be minimised while performing its task. To create recovery media, click on the Tools icon and select Create Emergency Disk. There are several choices and the best is ‘Create WinPE emergency disk’ and USB. Insert a memory stick with a capacity of at least 1GB.

The USB drive can be used to start the PC. Just press a function key while the machine starts up to boot from USB and this will run the restore software automatically so you can restore the PC.

What if my PC only came with Windows 10?

If you bought a new PC running Window 10 and you want to uninstall this and put an older version on, things get a little trickier. The legitimate way of having an older copy of Windows on this is to buy a Windows 7 or 8.1 license and install it from scratch, entering the product key you bought during installation.