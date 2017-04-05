Investigator: NBN blues

The rollout of the NBN has caused not end of grief for many people. Stories of long service interruptions during the changeover from old services to new are common. So, it was refreshing when one of our readers, Carl, sent this through.

I recently switched over from ADSL to a NBN FTTN service. I have no complaints with the actual service - there was only a 10 minute interruption during the transfer and my speed has gone from 5.6Mb/s down, 0.7Mb/s up to 28Mb/s down 6Mb/s up.

But Carl’s story doesn’t end there. Getting his connection was the easy part.

Customers have to use the supplied gateway because the VOIP service is hard wired into the gateway. Telstra does not provide any information for VOIP setting. In fact you would have more success getting blood out of a stone than getting any technical information from Telstra. The documentation that came with the gateway did not contain the default address of the gateway or a link to the manual. There is no link to the manual on Telstra’s support website. Customer phone support will not supply a link to the manual or any support in setting up the gateway. If you want support you have to join Telstra platinum. By trial and error I eventually managed to set up the modem to my requirement, but discovered a bug in the gateway. I have set up port forwarding for several IP cameras I have on my network. I can accesses these remotely by entering the gateways external address plus the port number for the camera. However, the cameras cannot be accessed using the same URL when on devices connected to the gateway’s WIFI network. Telstra support will not fix the problem. Should Telstra fix bugs in their hardware and should they provide manuals for their gateways or step by step guides on how to set up there modems on their website or over the phone support on how to set up the gateways?

This is a challenge I’ve hit as well, although under different circumstances. I had an Optus-supplied modem-router that couldn’t route data correctly when I had devices connected to the Ethernet ports. The only locution I found was to hack the configuration by using a different CSS style sheet so I could see the options Optus had obscured in the modem’s setup.

The modem in question is a Sagemcom F@st 5335 Telstra VSDL. If a reader out there has a manual or can offer some assistance I’m sure Carl would appreciate it if you could send it through to Investigator so we can pass it on.

I put in a call to Telstra to follow up Carl’s issue, as well as several further calls. Despite being promised a response, Telstra didn’t provide a response to this issue.

Many ISPs, over the years, have supplied modems and routers that offer a solid set of features and options that suit most users. The trouble is they don’t support the needs of every user but in an effort to reduce the number of different devices and configurations they support they limit what equipment can be used.

Given Telstra’s inability or preference to not support Carl, I’d suggest escalating the issue.

Carl has kept a good record of all his communications with Telstra support. So, I’d suggest putting a call into the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO). The TIO has the ability to escalate the issue, at Telstra’s cost, to push for some sort of resolution.

At the very least, they could either ask Telstra to provide the manual and further technical documentation or get an acknowledgement that there is a bug in the modem’s configuration or firmware.

One other thing – it may be possible to use a third-party modem rather than the Sagemcom unit supplied by Telstra. That could give you mode flexibility. A look at Telstra’s support forums suggest Dlink has a model you could use. And Telstra also offers a more advanced model, the Technicolor TG800 which might be a better option. Perhaps you could get them to replace the Sagemcom for you given the issues you have faced.