A link to the past: Tracing Breath of the Wild’s inspirations

Breath of the Wild has made an impact on the gaming industry. The latest iteration in the Legend of Zelda series launched to positive reviews in a way that has no real parallel in recent memory. Metacritic lists it as its fourth highest scoring game ever (with fellow Zelda series entrant Ocarina of Time sitting at number one).

Driving this positive reception is a game that adds new elements to the 31 year-old Zelda series. As well as adding to the Breath of the Wild’s survivalist theme, these tropes are reminiscent of other successful games.

For the first time in the series, Link cooks and eats food as a means to replenish health, and can craft weapons. Both of these features are instantly familiar to fans of Bethseda’s 2011 title Skyrim. Whereas previous games saw Link wield invincible weapons, those found in Breath of the Wild break down and fall apart, a (sometimes annoying) feature found in Ubisoft’s 2008 classic Far Cry 2. Then there’s the world map that looks like it was lifted straight out of the Assassin’s Creed series (which also requires the player to climb towers to activate it).

The game draws from many inspirations. Tracing these sheds some light on how video games can go on to inspire developers when it becomes time to create their own titles.

No singular inspiration

Zelda series producer Eiji Aonouma has suggested that these influences were the unconscious result of the game’s creative team playing other games rather than any effort to incorporate elements of these games.

“First of all I think that many of the staff members do play many different kinds of games, open-world games,” Aonouma said, “but I don't think there was one game that we really looked at and said we want to make a game like this.”



“Instead…we wanted to really expand on the world of Skyward Sword and we kind of tried to think about what kind of cycle can we create in the game that really encourages continuous exploration so that what came up was things like needing to cook and gather ingredients to eat, needing to procure weapons from enemies because they break.”



“Things like there’s a cycle of expending something and then procuring something, that’s like a main important part of this game and it was kind of drawn more from that than any singular inspiration.”

Other members of the creative team, however, have been less circumspect in naming the games that inspired them in shaping Breath of the Wild. In an interview with EDGE, game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi named Minecraft and Terraria as inspiration.

“I was rather inspired by playing Minecraft and Terraria,” Fujibayashi said. “I was able to learn from the gameplay and the possibilities found. I could learn from the sense of adventure, exploration and how it inspired curiosity.”

The building aspects of the game (including the crafting of weapons) and the theme of surviving an untamed, hostile environment permeate Breath of the Wild to an extent that this influence is keenly felt.

As well as these contemporary titles, it might be said that the game owes much of its appeal to much older games that precede it. Time’s videogames critic Matt Peckham has made the unique comparison between Breath of the Wild and Ultima VI: The False Prophet. The latter, Peckham says, introduced a radically new approach when it debuted more than 25 years ago. Using the example of a door that had to be opened with a key, games prior to Ultima VI would not allow the player to open the door with another item. Ultima VI, on the other hand, provided players with some freedom as to how they solve in-game puzzles.

“Hence Ultima VI, a proto-open world in which countless exhaustively catalogued objects, from swords and treasure chests to cheese wheels and cutlery, could be employed to interact in ways objects in games had never been able to,” Peckham writes. “Each had its own weight and durability, a mind-blowing concept in 1990.”

Peckham admits that the comparison between the games is limited, as they have vastly different aesthetics and settings, and believes that it is not worthwhile to make “tortured analogies between the two.”

“And yet, I think (the commonality is) to do with their shared reverence for player curiosity.”

A Wider World

Breath of the Wild also has a host of other inspirations from the past, and these influences extend beyond videogames themselves.

Shigeru Miyamoto famously said that his experiences exploring Kyoto while growing up inspired much of the Zelda series’ creation.

In the same vein, the team says that the former Japanese capital inspired much of Breath of the Wild’s world design. Fujibayashi drew directly on Kyoto’s old geography, overlaying a map of the city over the game world.

“The Kyoto that we overlaid is definitely gone now,” Fujibayashi admitted. “But internally, when we were talking to the staff and saying, for example, the distance from this point to the next tower is like the distance from these points in Kyoto, it made the conversation go a lot smoother and faster.”

Breath of the Wild has taken and built upon the prior games in the Zelda series, while incorporating elements of other games (and the world of those who made it). Given its critical acclaim and current status as one of the few games prompting people to buy a Switch, it is entirely imaginable that, in turn, other developers will add elements from Breath of the Wild into their own titles. As Matt Peckham puts it, “Breath of the Wild seems (as Ultima VI was) a glimpse of things to come."