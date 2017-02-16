Here's who's coming to Upgrade Australia 5.0!

Some of our favourite industry partners are joining us in Melbourne - you're in for a treat!

We're bringing another fun night of tech, toys, gaming, and PC knowledge to Melbourne in May, and we're very proud to announce our first partners!

  • ASUS
  • MSI
  • Seagate
  • AMD
  • CoolerMaster
  • QNAP
  • PLE Computers
  • In-Win

They'll all be showing off their latest products, offering some amazing prizes, and will walk you through the latest developments in PC hardware.

On top of that, we'll once again have the best case-modders in Australia showing off their wares, and you'll be able to judge the best efforts in order for one modder to walk away with their head held high! Plus, we'll be building The Beast, PC Powerplay's ULTIMATE gaming PC, on the night, so that's something you do not want to miss!

Plus food, drink, and fun times for all! We can't wait to see you there on the night. So register now!

