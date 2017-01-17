Seagate FireCuda & BarraCuda 2.5in hard drives

Seagate’s new range of 2.5-inch hard drives provide for all your mobile computing needs and bring you industry-leading excellence in personal computing. The BarraCuda family of drives has delivered ultra-reliable storage for the hard drive industry for over 20 years. The FireCuda solid state hard drives blend SSD technology with a HDD platform for the instant-on performance and capacity you need.

FIRECUDA’S FEROCIOUS PERFORMANCE

By combining 8GB of fast MLC flash storage with large multi-terabyte HDD capacities, the FireCuda boots in seconds, not minutes. Compared to a regular 7200RPM HDD without the assistance of flash on-board, games load up to 50% faster, apps up to 300% faster and Windows 7 starts up to 25% faster – meaning less time waiting, more time getting stuff done.

Performance is further increased compared to a conventional HDD by utilising adaptive memory technology and multi-tier caching (MTC) that identifies frequently accessed data and stores it on the flash memory for fast access, whilst consuming less power and extending drive life. Your favourite games will load quicker than those not played as often and programs accessed regularly will be ready to go in an instant.

The FireCuda requires no setup or drivers to make full use of its SSHD features. It uses the commonly found SATA 6Gb/s NCQ interface and simply appears as a single, normal hard drive to any operating system. With a RAID setup, there’s always setup or drivers required that can sometimes cause issues. The FireCuda’s SSD boost is automatically configured and arranged by the drive’s on-board hardware controller. It’s literally a plug and play setup experience with the FireCuda and is totally hassle free.

A five-year warranty across the FireCuda range is best-in-class for hard drives, providing complete peace of mind and demonstrates how durable of a drive it is.

BARRACUDA’S ENORMOUS CAPACITY

With up to a whopping 5TB available in a 2.5-inch form factor, the BarraCuda shatters your expectations of what is possible in such a small package. Now you can have all your content - movies, music, photos, anything you want, on your laptop, ready to go. 5TB drives can store more than 1.25 million songs and 600 hours of HD video!

It’s not just laptop users that will find the large 2.5-inch capacities useful. With mini-ITX and other small form factor computers becoming more popular, the ability to store up to 5TB in a 2.5-inch form factor will be appreciated by those who would have otherwise needed to connect an external drive or invest in a NAS.

For those with thin storage requirements, the BarraCuda has skinny 7mm z-height models up to 2TB in capacity available - the highest areal density in 7mm form factor, providing seamless upgrades of thin and light laptops and smaller form factor systems.

All hard drives in the BarraCuda family come equipped with Multi-Tier Caching Technology (MTC). MTC takes your PC to new performance levels, so you can load applications and files faster than ever before. By applying intelligent layers of NAND Flash, DRAM and media cache technologies, BarraCuda delivers improved read and write performance by optimising data flow.

The inclusion of the MTC technology allows the 2.5-inch BarraCuda to achieve fast data rates of up to 140MB/s and enables superior PC end-user experience with snappier file transfers.

GAMER’S DELIGHT

One of the reasons gamers love the Seagate FireCuda so much, is the ability to store all their games on a single drive whilst also enjoying the speed benefits of flash storage. With traditional SSDs you can pay a high price for the larger capacities necessary to store a big game library. But with up to 2TB of storage on the FireCuda, there’s plenty of space to keep all your favourite games installed and still enjoy game loading times much faster than a traditional HDD.

With such large amounts of storage available with both the FireCuda and BarraCuda, there’s no more waiting around to re-download a game off Steam or Origin because your SSD is too tiny to store your games. Either the FireCuda or BarraCuda are ideal for the gamer stuck on a slow Internet connection and wants all their games store locally on their laptop, so they can play their favourite game anytime, anywhere.

For more information about the FireCuda range of flash-accelerated hard drives that provide a richer gaming experience, boot times in seconds instead of minutes and loading of games and applications five times faster than regular hard drives, visit http://www.seagate.com/au/en/internal-hard-drives/firecuda/. For details on the BarraCuda’s huge capacities available in such a small form-factor, visit: http://www.seagate.com/au/en/internal-hard-drives/barracuda