Review: HTC 10 evo smartphone
Rating
Overall:

"The HTC 10 evo isn’t awful, and the earbuds are effective, but at $710 it offers poor value for money."

Price
$710 AUD
Specs
Octa-core 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor • 3GB RAM • Adreno 430 graphics • 5.5in, 2,560 x 1,440 resolution IPS display • 32GB storage • microSD slot • 16MP/8MP rear/front cameras • 802.11ac Wi-Fi • Bluetooth 4.1 • NFC • USB Type-C • IP57 certification • Android 7 • 3,200mAh battery • 77 x 8.1 x 154mm (WDH) • 174g • 1yr RTB warranty

This 5.5in phone makes too many sacrifices for the sake of cost, with only its clever earbuds as consolation.

Let me save you some time: unless you love listening to music on your phone, there’s little to commend the HTC 10 evo over the otherwise far superior HTC 10. Even then, you might resent retiring your regular headphones, because there’s no 3.5mm jack here: instead, HTC relies on the single USB Type-C connector, declaring the bundled earbuds are the world’s first “dual adaptive earphones that tailor sound to your ears’ unique structure”. 

When you configure the earbuds, they send small sound waves into the ear canal, and then measure how these noises are reflected through the built-in microphone. This allows music and sound effects to be tailored to your ears’ shape via a profile stored on the phone. Clever.

Once configured, the sound does genuinely improve, with more detail immediately noticeable. Better still, whenever you’re playing audio, a notification sits at the top of the phone: tap it, and it will recalibrate for your environment, meaning your audio experience will be tailored to your ears, wherever you are.

The other advantage this phone has over its sibling is dust-, water- and splash-resistance to the IP57 standard. That’s a big improvement, bringing the handset in line with the Samsung Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7, among others. There’s also a microSD slot, with support for cards up to 2TB, to complement the 32GB of storage.

What follows, however, isn’t so positive. Yes, the evo shares many design cues with the flagship phone, including a fingerprint scanner on the bottom edge, and that’s to its credit. But while the HTC 10 was a 5.2in handset, the evo swells to 5.5in. Sadly – and I like a phablet – it isn’t a pleasure to hold, feeling too wide and angular to sit comfortably in the hand. 

On paper, the 2,560 x 1,440 IPS panel should be as great as the HTC 10’s, and it’s certainly brighter, reaching 521cd/m2 compared with the HTC 10’s 449cd/m2. But while the HTC 10’s display delivered a 1,793:1 contrast and covered 99.8% of the sRGB space, the HTC 10 evo drops to 1,040:1 and a mediocre 78.4%. The result is a duller, less vibrant onscreen image. At this price, you can do better, as the OnePlus 3T shows.

Things get worse when you start using the handset. No fresh install of Android should lag on the intro screens, or slow down when using the built-in keyboard. The evo does both.
Looking at the specifications, the culprit becomes clear: a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor. There was a time when the 810 was a decent mobile chip – class-leading, in fact. Trouble is, that time was around 2014. With 3GB of RAM, the evo struggles to match current top-end phones.

Then we come to the HTC 10 evo’s stamina. It’s no Lenovo Moto Z Play, that’s for sure. At 11hrs 8mins in our standard test (a looped 720p video played in airplane mode with the screen set to a brightness of 170cd/m2), it’s an hour weaker than the original HTC 10 and half that of the Play.

For a $710 phone, the camera disappoints. And again, on paper, it looks good: 16 megapixels, optical image stabilisation and an aperture of f/2.0. Colours emerged well balanced and bright, and the camera app is fast to load and easy for beginners to tinker with, while there’s a myriad of advanced features for pros. But the results lack the sharp detail and focus of great cameras, with shots appearing murky unless you manage to stay unnaturally still.

As a consolation prize, the front-facing camera takes good selfies and is great for video calls, with a healthy resolution of 8 megapixels.

Evo is supposed to stand for “evolution” but while this phone is demonstrably different from the HTC 10, it’s almost always through strides backwards. It’s slower, less comfortable to hold, and has a weaker screen and battery. It actually has more in common with 2015’s HTC One M9 than the HTC 10, and that was a flagship we struggled to recommend at the time. It also loses the useful headphone jack, but without any of the design panache that would make such a sacrifice worthwhile.

The HTC 10 evo isn’t awful, and the earbuds are effective, but at $710 it offers poor value for money. If that’s your budget, buy the similarly priced OnePlus 3T instead – or alternatively, find a good deal on the HTC 10. 

