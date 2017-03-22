One Minute Review: Corsair Carbide 270R

For the price, Corsair’s latest mid-tower case is pretty much exactly what you should expect. There’s a nagging feeling that it’s more or less unfinished – there’s an inset mesh panel on top waiting for fans or a radiator, but the offset mounting points look odd, and it really looks as though it was designed with a removable dust filter in mind.

Every hard drive mount – and these are vertical jobbies on the back of the motherboard plate – has rubber grommets for sound-proofing, and there’s reasonable space for cable-management. One thing in the 270R’s favour is the inclusion of a separate chamber for the PSU. It’s not likely to alter your system’s temperature profile much, as it’s basically an open cage, but it certainly makes the interior look tidy – important if you’re plumping the extra $10 for the windowed version.

Cooling is adequate for the price, and there’s certainly room for expansion, though the case does lack an optical drive. All in all there’s nothing wrong with the 270R – it’s a workmanlike case for the builder that just needs to get the job done.