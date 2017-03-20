One Minute Review: Microsoft Wireless Display Adaptor

by   |   | Comment Now
One Minute Review: Microsoft Wireless Display Adaptor
Rating
Overall:

"On an Android phone it worked perfectly..."

Price
$49 AUD
> Pricing info

Not the most versatile gadget, but certainly very handy.

This cleverly designed device is, in effect, a wireless HDMI cable. Using the open Miracast standard, it allows any Miracast-compatible device to sling its screen to a TV. Thus, your desktop is viewed on the big screen, and controlled by your device. It supports resolutions up to 1920x1080 and two-channel stereo and 5.1 surround, However – performance is laggy and stuttery with video, so it’s not a tool for that job. One end goes into an HDMI port, and another into USB for power. 

Unlike Chromecast, it does not require a Wi-Fi network or router, big plus there. In testing with a Surface 4 Pro, it connected perfectly first time via Action Center/Connect, but the second time I connected the Surface froze during the connection process, needing a cold boot. A third attempt worked, but after disconnecting the Surface would no longer connect to the home Wi-Fi, requiring another restart. On an Android phone it worked perfectly. Using it regularly over a month, it continues to crash the Surface almost 50% of the time, so, terrific device, but it highlighted the Surface’s instability.

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  dongle  |  microsoft wireless display adaptor  |  miracast  |  review
 
 

More in Misc Gadgets (1 of 10 articles)

Sex toy company settles lawsuit for lewd privacy infringements

NEWS

Sex toy company settles lawsuit for lewd privacy infringements

More in Misc Gadgets (2 of 10 articles)

Futures: Why Starship&#8217;s robots were designed to be cute

FEATURE

Futures: Why Starship’s robots were designed to be cute

More in Misc Gadgets (3 of 10 articles)

Could Amazon's Echo be an alibi in this murder case?

NEWS

Could Amazon's Echo be an alibi in this murder case?

More in Misc Gadgets (4 of 10 articles)

Report: Toy unicorns are no one-trick ponies when hackers take control

NEWS

Report: Toy unicorns are no one-trick ponies when hackers take control

More in Misc Gadgets (5 of 10 articles)

Futures: The race to driverless cars

FEATURE

Futures: The race to driverless cars

More in Misc Gadgets (6 of 10 articles)

Review: DJI Mavic Pro flies high

REVIEW

Review: DJI Mavic Pro flies high

More in Misc Gadgets (7 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Belkin Valet Charger

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Belkin Valet Charger

More in Misc Gadgets (8 of 10 articles)

What is this, a treadmill for ants? (Yes, yes it is.)

NEWS

What is this, a treadmill for ants? (Yes, yes it is.)

More in Misc Gadgets (9 of 10 articles)

D-Link&#8217;s security cam is the all-seeing eye of your Homekit setup

NEWS

D-Link’s security cam is the all-seeing eye of your Homekit setup

More in Misc Gadgets (10 of 10 articles)

Security is critical: 7.3 billion IoT devices predicted by 2020

NEWS

Security is critical: 7.3 billion IoT devices predicted by 2020

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 