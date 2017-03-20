Review: LG UC79G 21:9 curved ultrawide monitor

Want to get in on the ultrawide action, maybe with a bit of a curve, but don’t want to miss out on all the silky smooth goodness that 144Hz brings? LG has the answer: the gaming version of its excellent curved ultrawide, the 34UC79G.

Okay so to be a gaming monitor and hit that 144Hz refresh and 1ms response time with “motion blur reduction”, LG did have to carve off a few pixels. This is a 2560x1080 display, and we do miss the crispness the company’s (more expensive) 3440x1440 monitors bring to the table. Of course, neither of these are 4k resolutions so all ultrawides must play the same waiting game for now. The 4k tech needs to get cheaper.

Where this ultrawide wins over some of its competitors is in its use of IPS panel tech. Better viewing angles and more consistent brightness no matter how high you sit in front of the monitor make the 34UC79G feel higher-end than other gaming displays.

It’s now all about the super-premium though: LG has gone with AMD’s Freesync framerate-matching tech rather than the more expensive Nvidia G-sync.

Most dedicated gaming monitors shave costs but skimping on a USB3.0 Hub or tilt-and-lift options. The 34UC79G has both, and a handy little hooky thing to keep your mouse cable out of the way.

This is a curved display and you pay a curved premium, but as curves go its pretty subtle. Tellingly, LG doesn’t push the radius like it does on its Pro displays which are curvier. Benq remains the curve-to-beat with the tightest radius for now.

Technically, the 34UC79G’s response time is 5ms gts. But LG’s “1ms motion blur reduction” improves this, but it’s not a true 1ms display. There’s also tech like “dynamic action sync” and “black stabiliser” which may or may not improve the image, depending on your subjective experience.

Impeccable build-quality, a great panel, and solid gaming performance would make this a winner at any price... Up to about $200 less than what LG wants for it. A princely $1,349 is simply too much for this display.