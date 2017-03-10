One Minute Review: Kingston Ironkey D300

‘Iron’ is an apt word to make part of this USB 3.0 key’s name. It’s heavy and feels so tough you could (eventually) smash through a brick wall with it. The zinc casing is also waterproof to 4ft by way of a rubber seal that creates a snug fit when the cap is in place. Inside this armor the components are smothered and sealed with an epoxy resin to make it difficult to access the memory chips physically.

That’s only half the story. As with previous iterations of Kingston’s Ironkey series it employs 256-bit AES encryption.

All encryption and decryption is done on the key itself, and Kingston claims no trace is left on the host PC. The D300 device, as seen by Windows, also uses digitally signed firmware, so malware like BadUSB can’t get through. Complex password protocols are required, too, forcing owners into good practice. It’ll lock down and reformat itself after ten unsuccessful password attempts.