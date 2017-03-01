Review: DJI Mavic Pro flies high

The DJI Mavic Pro is hands down the most responsive, stable and powerful drone I’ve ever flown. That makes it fun to fly, because the fear is removed. You don’t have to worry about it careering into the side of a building under its own steam, or dropping out of the sky onto some unsuspecting dog-walker’s head. You can focus on flying rather than keeping it in the sky.

You might be surprised to discover, then, exactly how small the Mavic Pro actually is. When I first received the drone, it turned up in a standard-issue FedEx flat box, and I was somewhat taken aback to discover what was squeezed inside.

With its rotor arms folded against its matte-grey fuselage, and the blades tucked neatly away like some robotic bird of prey sheltering against the storm, the Mavic Pro is so small you can pick it up in one hand and stow it in a small rucksack. Then, when it’s time to fly, simply unfurl the legs and remove the transparent cowl and support that protect the camera and fragile three-axis gimbal.

The control pad is even neater than the drone. It can be used to control the Mavic Pro via twin analogue sticks, but you’ll probably want to dock your phone for a bird’s-eye view through the drone’s 4K nose camera. To do this, simply unfold a pair of legs from the controller’s underside, slot your phone between them and plug it in. The whole system is beautifully elegant.

Once you’ve performed the compass calibration “Haka”, which entails spinning the drone around horizontally and vertically to make sure it flies in a straight line, fired up the app and switched everything on, all you need do is tap the Take-off button in the app. The drone leaps into the air then sits there, steady as a rock. It won’t drift, move or wobble until you touch the sticks, and it’s amazingly responsive when you do.

There’s a beginner mode that limits speed, altitude and how far you can fly, which helps with peace of mind, and it’s also good to know that, in this mode, the sensitivity of the sticks is dialled back. The Mavic Pro benefits from downward- and forward-facing cameras and ultrasonic sensors to help it avoid crashing into obstacles.

Once you’re au fait with the whole flying process, there’s a bewilderment of options and settings with which to play. For daring drone pilots, Sport mode lets you fly at the Mavic Pro’s top speed of 40mph. There’s a tracking mode that you can use to automatically follow your subject. TapFly lets you fly to points on the map. Gesture mode, which I found neither useful nor reliable, lets you wave at the drone to get its attention and take a picture of you.

There’s also a mode in which the drone circles an object while Tripod mode reduces sensitivity to help you capture smooth, steady footage.

Finally, you can tell the drone to hug the ground as it follows you on a walk, climb or ride up the side of a hill. Note, however, that if you want the Mavic Pro to follow you as you descend a ski slope, you’re out of luck – it’s uphill only.

Despite that rather strange omission, and the hit-and-miss nature of the Gesture mode, the DJI Mavic Pro is an incredible flying camera. Still-image quality is crisp, and video quality is superb and smoothly stabilised. There’s up to 27 minutes of flight time per charge from the 3,780mAh rechargeable battery.

The range, which DJI is crediting to its new OcuSync technology, is an astonishing 6.9km. You get dual-redundant sensors in case one goes hinky mid-flight, and it’s also possible to pilot the drone, via Wi-Fi, just with your phone if the battery dies on the controller unit.

Just like the DJI Phantom 4, the drone will fly back home automatically if it loses contact with the controller or is about to run out of battery. Even more cleverly, by matching images captured as it takes off with those it takes as it comes into land, it aims to land in exactly the same spot from which it took off.

The one downside to the DJI Mavic Pro is that you’re not getting a professional-level action camera into the bargain. But the image quality is still commendable, and the rest of the package is so convincingly executed that it’s hard not to give it a glowing recommendation.

The fact that it’s cheaper than the Phantom 4 and, in my view, superior and far more convenient, means it’s my new favourite drone. If you’re serious about capturing top-quality video with the minimum of fuss, it’s the very best you can buy.