Review: Moto Z Play is more than its mods

After the dizzy yet slim heights of the Moto Z, the Z Play initially seems to sit in an odd place. It’s close to $100 more expensive than the OnePlus 3, but concedes huge ground when it comes to speed. Yet it’s $300 cheaper than the Moto Z, offers all the same add-on capabilities, and presents the best battery life we’ve seen in years.

That’s partially reflected in the Z Play’s 7mm girth compared to the Moto Z’s ridiculous 5.2mm. It still has the camera hump, but as is the case with the Moto Z, you can solve this issue – and the fact that the metal finish is a magnet for fingerprints – by adding the bundled backplate. Oh, and one more difference: the 3.5mm headphone jack is back in the Moto Z Play.

Both phones share the same 5.5in AMOLED panel, but the Play’s display is “only” 1,080 x 1,920. Does that matter? I’d say not, especially when it’s as good a panel as this one. The stats don’t lie – 100% sRGB gamut coverage, 355cd/m2 brightness – but the key is that this screen is simply beautiful to behold.

If you’re wondering where Motorola has made the $300 saving, stop looking. While the Moto Z was powered by the premium 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM, the less powerful 2GHz Snapdragon 625 runs the show here. There’s also 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, with a microSD slot allowing you to add an extra 256GB.

In daily use you won’t find the Moto Z Play a slouch. It’s zippy and smooth, with no problems multitasking. When exposed to more demanding benchmarks, however, the Moto Z Play is more at home battling the mid-range market.

Then we come to battery life. Here, the Moto Z Play’s results were so good that it left me wondering whether I’d made some terrible error during setup. We play a looped 20-hour 720p video, set the phone’s brightness to 170cd/m2, enable flight mode, set the volume to medium and connect a pair of in-ear headphones. Then we let the video run the battery all the way down, reboot the phone and see where the video stopped. Not only did the Z Play reach the end of the video, it kept going for a further 3hrs 45mins. That’s 27% longer than the Galaxy S7 Edge with 18hrs 42mins, and Lenovo claims the bundled charger can inject ten hours of “mixed use” battery life in a mere 15 minutes.

The camera doesn’t deserve such lavish praise. Despite its 16-megapixel resolution, and large 1.3um pixels, its results proved a mix of the good and the mediocre. This is partly due to its relatively dim f/2.0 aperture, negating the advantage of the larger pixels somewhat. There’s also no optical image stabilisation here.

In some respects, though, it’s actually better than the Moto Z. In good light, the images it captures are noticeably brighter and more detailed. In darker environments, shots become considerably grainier. Still, most casual snappers will be happy with the results from the Moto Z Play.

And, naturally, you can always choose to pay $399 for the Hasselblad True Zoom mod. All mods are compatible with both the Moto Z and Moto Z Play, and Lenovo has already said it will keep this innovation going for its next generation of phones. It really is one of the best features I’ve seen in years, although none of the current crop of add-ons are a must-buy. If battery life is crucial to you, though, note the $119 power pack.

The Moto Z Play is a strange phone to assess. It has the same bold innovation as the Moto Z, but its extra chunkiness makes it inherently less appealing. It’s considerably slower, too. Then again, it has amazing battery life and a 3.5mm headphone jack – both of which the Moto Z lacks. Nonetheless, the Moto Z Play is both more expensive than the OnePlus 3 and a poorer performer.

However, it’s difficult to ignore what the Moto Z Play does well: the battery life; the slick mods; the excellent screen. It adds up to a great smartphone, and one well worth considering alongside the OnePlus 3 if you’re after a mid-priced handset.