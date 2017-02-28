One Minute Review: Belkin Valet Charger

A hundred and fifty bucks is a steep price to pay for a 6700mAh battery pack – even with the Belkin premium aspect factored in. But this one offers a very neat trick – it uses a cordless induction charging system for the Apple Watch in the same way as Apple’s own plug-in charger does, so just rest it on the big white circle and let the charging commence.

It also sports a standard USB port for charging an iPhone, or anything you fancy plugging into it. To charge itself the microUSB port runs at 2.4 amps, so it’s not too slow to power back to full capacity.

Its value all comes down to how much of a hardcore Apple Watch user you are, and how hard you hit your apps, along with how much time you have your power-sapping screen on. If the answer is a lot, then this 12cm high device – which is surprisingly light – could find a home in your bag or even your pocket.