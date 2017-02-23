One Minute Review: Qihoo 360 Smart Camera

One Minute Review: Qihoo 360 Smart Camera
"... a highly capable and versatile security camera."

$69 AUD
Cameras ain't dumb where this comes from.

The Qihoo 360 Smart Camera and accompanying smartphone app (iOS and Android) pack in a dizzying array of features in such a diminutive package. The camera itself has a 110-degree wide-angle lens and broadcasts in H.264 format at up to 720p at 20 fps. It connects to any wireless-N network and has a micro SD card slot for local storage, or when used with the smartphone app can record to the handset, or to the cloud (with a subscription).

The app is where you can view the feed, specifying the quality you require and – with the two-way speaker on the camera itself – allows you to hear what’s going on during the recording and send audio from the smartphone. Throw in night vision via infrared and real-time alerts, and you’ve got a highly capable and versatile security camera.

