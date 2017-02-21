Review: OnePlus 3T - small changes, still solid

The OnePlus 3 set a new standard for reasonably priced smartphones when it was launched in June 2016. Offering an incredible combination of premium specifications and a $500 price, it carved out a whole new category; it was so good it had no close rivals.

Now, however, the OnePlus is ending the honeymoon with the OnePlus 3T, a replacement flagship smartphone with a faster processor, a bigger battery and, on paper, a vastly improved front camera – but also a much higher price.

So what’s new? From a physical perspective, hardly anything. Like the “S” versions of Apple’s iPhones, all the important improvements have taken place beneath the surface. That’s fine by me: I liked the design of the OnePlus 3 when I first saw it, and I’m still a fan. The OnePlus 3T is almost identical to its forebear, available in the same range of colours, with an attractive anodised metal chassis with grippy, chiselled edges.

This is an area where the OnePlus 3T forges ahead of even more expensive phones such as the Google Pixel XL and the iPhone 7 Plus (although perhaps not the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge). Those chamfered sides create more friction between the skin on your palms and fingers and the phone’s aluminium shell, meaning you’re less likely to drop it.

The one external difference between the OnePlus 3T and the original is its slightly flattened rear panel, and a tougher sapphire crystal lens cover for the camera. Otherwise, it’s as you were: a dual-SIM tray resides on the right-hand side, just above the power button; on the left edge lives the phone’s three-way, do-not-disturb switch and volume rocker; and the bottom hosts a six-pinprick speaker grille, the phone’s USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack (thankfully, not jettisoned for the sake of modernity).

Boosted spec

Not that a huge amount has changed inside, either. A 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor replaces the 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820, but there’s still 6GB of RAM and Adreno 530 graphics. That isn’t much for a $200 price boost, although the new 128GB storage option is tempting if you can stretch to $720. Is it worth the extra over the original? Well, no, but this will soon be a moot point. Stocks of the OnePlus 3 are already running out.

And, judged on its own merits, this is still an extremely generous specification for the money. There’s no other smartphone at this price that comes close. We like the Lenovo Moto Z Play for its superlative battery life and clever modular accessories, but it can’t match the OnePlus 3T for power (see the graphs, opposite).

Don’t expect a big speed leap over its predecessor. Qualcomm says by offloading more of the HDR+ processing from the CPU to its Hexagon DSP, the camera should capture HDR images more quickly – but that’s about it. In use, both phones feel equally responsive and can play any modern mobile game without breaking a sweat.

In benchmarks, there’s a difference between the 3T and its predecessor, but overall it’s still a good distance behind the Samsung Galaxy S7 and its octa-core Exynos 8890 chip. The picture improves if you factor in price, of course. The graph displaying Geekbench 4 points per pound shows just how far the OnePlus 3T’s price shifts the balance.

Here, the soon-to-be-no-more OnePlus 3 leads the pack, the OnePlus 3T is a clear second, with the Samsung Galaxy S7 a distant third. As for graphics performance, the two OnePlus phones are almost identical, which is hardly surprising given that they both use the Adreno 530 graphics chip. The Samsung Galaxy falls behind in the onscreen test because its 2,560 x 1,440 display requires much more graphics grunt to drive.

Battery of tests

Battery life is a touch better in the 3T than the 3, with a larger 3,400mAh battery in place, but this is one area where the benchmarks are misleading. The OnePlus 3T actually returned less impressive results than its predecessor, lasting 13hrs 22mins to the OnePlus 3’s 16hrs 56mins, but this anomaly wasn’t backed up in everyday usage. Here, I consistently found the 3T lasted a couple of hours longer.

One indisputable fact is that, once the battery runs dry, the OnePlus 3T charges fast. OnePlus claims the phone will deliver “a day’s charge in half an hour” when connected to the mains, which sounds impressive until you examine it closely. Exactly how long a given amount of charge is likely to last you will depend on how you use the phone, where you use it, what the network conditions are and so on.

However, I can report that it’s impressive. Starting with a capacity of 49%, half an hour connected to the mains ramped up the charge to 92%, with the phone hitting 100% capacity 24 minutes later. So, that’s almost half the battery in half an hour; pretty darn good, but probably only a day’s use if you’re really careful with it.

One indisputable fact is that, once the battery runs dry, the OnePlus 3T charges fast.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that the Dash Charge system the OnePlus 3 uses is proprietary and not compatible with any other system, such as Qualcomm’s Quick Charge. To get these rates of charge you’ll have to use the power adapter and cable supplied in the box.

Refined display

I wasn’t particularly keen on the screen on the OnePlus 3, at least not to start with. The colours were too lurid and unrealistic for my liking, and certainly far from accurate.

OnePlus fixed that with a software update, adding the option to select an sRGB colour mode in Developer options, and the OnePlus 3T takes things a step further by introducing a new Screen Calibration section in the phone’s Display settings. Users can now choose from Default (a slightly less lurid version of the OnePlus 3’s original colour profile), sRGB and Customise options.

It’s good to have those options, but the display’s vital statistics remain unchanged. You’re getting a 1,920 x 1,080 AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 421cd/m2 and perfect contrast, and it’s an excellent display in any of these modes. It’s crisp, colours are vibrant, and its new sRGB mode delivers a decent 93.2% coverage of the colour space.

The only slight disappointment for those thinking of investing in a VR headset is that the 1080p resolution (401ppi) won’t look anywhere near as sharp up close to the eye as a phone with a higher resolution such as the Google Pixel XL. For everyone else, though, the OnePlus 3T’s display is as sharp as you need it to be.

Strike a pose

I won’t go into the rear camera much here other than to say it’s decent. It’s basically the same as the OnePlus 3, with an f/2.0 aperture, phase-detect autofocus and optical image stabilisation ticking most of the key boxes for features. The only thing it lacks is laser autofocus for the very best performance in low light, but generally it’s a good performer.

The big news is this: the front camera is exactly the same resolution as the one at the rear; 16-megapixel selfies can now be yours, as long as you don’t mind your imperfections being captured in painfully sharp detail. Do you really need all of those pixels, though? I’d rather have a camera that took better photos.

Taking a selfie indoors, the front camera had trouble balancing areas of light and dark within the frame. Even in more favourable conditions, the images it produces are often overexposed, afflicted by wonky colour balance and, on close examination, a touch soft as well. I’m not impressed.

For comparison, the Pixel XL produces selfies that are much more competently exposed (although sometimes a little dark), and with colours that are more true to life. It just goes to show that a higher pixel count doesn’t always mean superior image quality.

That’s a shame, because – as mentioned above – the rear camera is pretty darned good, and capable of producing realistic, well-balanced images that capture the moment rather effectively.

A reluctant winner

The OnePlus 3T is a smartphone that feels a little unnecessary to me. It isn’t a major upgrade on the OnePlus 3, with the only improvements of note being the front-facing camera and increased battery capacity. Even if the battery life does prove to be a small step forward, it isn’t an awful lot of upgrade for your additional cash.

There isn’t even the temptation of Android 7 Nougat right now (which I find baffling), although the OnePlus 3T will be upgraded to Google’s latest OS before long, the company promises.

Does this mean I won’t be recommending OnePlus’ flagship smartphone anymore? No, and the reason is simple: the OnePlus 3 was such a great buy that the company would have had to almost double the price before diminishing its appeal.

So, as it stands, the OnePlus 3T is still a great buy. It isn’t quite the outright bargain the OnePlus 3 was, but the OnePlus 3T’s speed, screen quality, decent camera and practical design mean it’s set to take over as our favourite “reasonably priced” smartphone just as soon as the OnePlus 3 is no longer available.