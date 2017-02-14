One Minute Review: Volans metal adaptors

We occasionally look at Volans gear here, despite the products being relatively mundane items like USB hubs and adaptors. Because, despite the great many such devices you can buy pretty much anywhere, Volans takes an almost uniquely stylish and high-quality approach that we do like around here.

In our hot little hands we hold rather lovely USB Type-C adaptors. One to HDMI, another to DVI. Each is sheathed in very attractive matte black aluminium with a nice beveled edge creating a nice silver highlight.

And that is why we like this stuff. On our carefully laid-out desks with mostly sexy black gear, who wants the look and prestige feel ruined by dull white plastic? This stuff brings a bit of class to the ordinary.