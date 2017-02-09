Review: D-link DIR-879 AC1900 EXO Wi-Fi Gigabit router

by   |   | Comment Now
Review: D-link DIR-879 AC1900 EXO Wi-Fi Gigabit router
Rating
Overall:

"There’s no denying this is an eye-catching, easy to setup router with decent specs, and yet you can buy something else without that bright orange chassis for a solid $100 less."

Price
$299 AUD
> Pricing info
Specs
Dual 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks • 3x3 radio/antennae setup • dual core processor • 4 x Gigabit Ethernet • 802.11ac and back.

D-Link aims for the masses.

D-Link’s external chassis team obviously have a thing for giant robotic spiders, while its marketing team just likes high prices. The DIR-879 fills both needs, looking suitably evil, while carrying a premium street price for its AC1900Mbit/sec capability. Is it worth it though? 

The four “legs” you can see are actually antennae, but they only fold out – there’s no way to adjust the direction they’re pointing, which is a bummer. However, this router does incorporate beamforming tech in the form of SmartBeam, which electronically adjusts each antennae to optimise the direction the signals are travelling. 

Unlike most recent D-Link routers we’ve seen of late, this is aimed at your normal household kind of users. There’s just 1900Mb/sec of combined bandwidth – one 5GHz and one 2.4GHz network. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports adorn the rear of the chassis, along with a WAN port, but there’s no USB slot for a printer or storage. D-Link’s interface has been extremely user friendly for over a year now, but advanced networkers will find the lack of options frustrating. Automatic or manual Quality of Service is to be expected, but it only allows you to prioritise a single main device. 

It’s all powered by a dual core Realtek RTL8198CS processor, while the radio chipset is a 3x3 solution in the 5GHz band, which will ensure very solid performance. There’s no MU-MIMO accreditation, though many routers in the industry that claim this don’t actually have it working properly.

There’s no denying this is an eye-catching, easy to setup router with decent specs, and yet you can buy something else without that bright orange chassis for a solid $100 less. 

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  dlink dir879 ac1900  |  exo wifi  |  gigabit router  |  networking  |  review
 
 

More in Networking (1 of 10 articles)

31 models of Netgear routers found vulnerable; could be hacked to form botnet

NEWS

31 models of Netgear routers found vulnerable; could be hacked to form botnet

More in Networking (2 of 10 articles)

Review: Draytek Vigor3220 Multi-WAN Security Router

REVIEW

Review: Draytek Vigor3220 Multi-WAN Security Router

More in Networking (3 of 10 articles)

Review: TP-Link TL-PA9020P AV2000 2-port Gigabyte EOP kit

REVIEW

Review: TP-Link TL-PA9020P AV2000 2-port Gigabyte EOP kit

More in Networking (4 of 10 articles)

Review: Asus PCE-AC88 AC3100

REVIEW

Review: Asus PCE-AC88 AC3100

More in Networking (5 of 10 articles)

Review: Linksys Max-Stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Router

REVIEW

Review: Linksys Max-Stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Router

More in Networking (6 of 10 articles)

Google Wifi: 5 reasons to be excited about a wireless router (yes, really)

NEWS

Google Wifi: 5 reasons to be excited about a wireless router (yes, really)

More in Networking (7 of 10 articles)

Throw your backdoored D-Link router in the bin, urges security researcher

NEWS

Throw your backdoored D-Link router in the bin, urges security researcher

More in Networking (8 of 10 articles)

D-Link launches new DHP-P601AV PowerLine AV2 1000 HD Gigabit Passthrough Kit for 4K media

NEWS

D-Link launches new DHP-P601AV PowerLine AV2 1000 HD Gigabit Passthrough Kit for 4K media

More in Networking (9 of 10 articles)

IoT home routers used to launch application-level DDoS attack

NEWS

IoT home routers used to launch application-level DDoS attack

More in Networking (10 of 10 articles)

How to: Level up your wi-fi with Ubiquiti&#8217;s UniFi

FEATURE

How to: Level up your wi-fi with Ubiquiti’s UniFi

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 