One Minute Review: Noblechairs Epic Series

Gaming chairs are a newish thing, and most of them are crap. This one isn’t. Unlike the dozens out there made from cheap materials, the Noble is rock solid. The bolts are huge, things that could have been plastic are metal – including the base – and it’s rock solid once assembled. Unlike the cheaper competitors, it’s comfortable. Beware of similar chairs with the shoulder areas squeezed inwards, compressing your body and causing pain. This has been designed with care, right down to the extra firm padding – not good for falling asleep in, but fabulous for gaming where you need to be firmly planted and not fighting butt-hugging cushions. Armrests go up and down, backwards and forward, in and out and they twist.

In all honesty there isn’t a lot here, though, that’s really necessary for a good gaming experience, but having seen the cheap competition, these Noble chairs are just good chairs.