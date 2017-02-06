Review: Suunto Spartan Sport

There’s a smorgasbord of Suunto-set sports to choose from, ranging from such stalwarts as running and cycling to more esoteric activities as fishing, motorsport and cheerleading. Each is basically recording the same sorts of data, of course, but with a preset arrangement of data screens on the watch. You can set up your own activities, but you can’t customise an existing one on the fly. Bit of a bummer, that.

The watch has GPS, so you don’t need to take your phone with you on your workout. (Handy if your cheerleading outfit is a little on the skimpy side.) When you return, you can either leave your stats festering on the watch, or you can sync it via Bluetooth with the Movescount app, or you can connect it to your computer using the magnetic USB charging cable and upload directly to the big internet Movescount.com site. Either way, we had numerous problems getting the watch to sync, and when it did connect, the sync process took several minutes. Best to leave it to it and hit the shower.