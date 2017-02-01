One Minute Review: Logitech G403 Prodigy gaming mouse

Logitech is back with a winner.

These new mice pack in everything you want, leaving out what you don’t need and are priced very competitively, especially for the wireless version. One could call the design minimalist, I prefer mature. The ergonomics are extremely good, with the centre area featuring a relatively high bump for palm-grippers. Just two buttons do the job, both on the left. Despite being called a gaming mouse there’s no sniper button or any other extra buttons. So, it all depends on the sort of games you like to play…

The optical sensor is a beaut, with perfect lag free and unaccelerated movement. And it goes all the way to 12,000DPI, so is useable on 4k screens. There are adjustable weights, the surface is a nice matte finish and all in all it’s a delight to use and a fantastic all-rounder whether for work or play.

