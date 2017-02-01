One Minute Review: Logitech G403 Prodigy gaming mouse

These new mice pack in everything you want, leaving out what you don’t need and are priced very competitively, especially for the wireless version. One could call the design minimalist, I prefer mature. The ergonomics are extremely good, with the centre area featuring a relatively high bump for palm-grippers. Just two buttons do the job, both on the left. Despite being called a gaming mouse there’s no sniper button or any other extra buttons. So, it all depends on the sort of games you like to play…

The optical sensor is a beaut, with perfect lag free and unaccelerated movement. And it goes all the way to 12,000DPI, so is useable on 4k screens. There are adjustable weights, the surface is a nice matte finish and all in all it’s a delight to use and a fantastic all-rounder whether for work or play.