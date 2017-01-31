Review: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard will scare you silly

The Resident Evil franchise has been rather stale in recent years. Following the critically-acclaimed Resident Evil 4, Capcom never managed to create a game of the same calibre and polish. Resident Evil 5 abandoned the series’ survival horror traditions for a blockbuster action shooter. Resident Evil 6 continued to distance the franchise from what made it great with poorly designed third-person action and a disjointed narrative with little direction. Numerous spin-offs and films - although not entirely related - suggested Capcom lost of its feel for the franchise, instead capitalising on its former popularity, much to the loathing of fans. In this way, the bleak survival horror elements of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is the series’ saving grace, restoring its forgotten identity while being an exceptionally engaging game to play.

The game manages to usurp Dishonored 2 as the best example of well-placed modern level design. The majority of the game is set in the Baker’s estate, which is meticulously designed. Each level is designed as an enclosed sandbox environment with a member of the family searching for you as you explore. Piles of outdated newspaper clips of missing persons profiles, a dinner table of rotting flesh, and sculptures made from their victims, help characterise the family as deranged and detached from the outside world.

The enemy AI is intelligent and self-aware, too. Each of the Bakers has distinct behavioural patterns and different ways of using of the landscape. The mother, Marguerite, uses swarms of bugs in the old house to overwhelm you, gradually deforming into an insect queen, while deformed elongated creatures known as Moulders lurk underneath the main house in a processing area, sprouting from hives of black mould.

The game’s sound design is rich and incredibly atmospheric. From the hollow noise of crates breaking, to the creaking of doors and floorboards, everything creates an echoing sense of tension that constantly keeps you alert. Some of the more terrifying moments in the game are after a scripted interaction with a family member, when you’re unsure of their whereabouts, listening for faint sounds of footsteps, grunts, or cackling to calculate your safety. Great voice acting performances and dialogue create some excellent character-driven moments, too. The voice of Mia Winters, Katie O’Hagan, and the voice of Jack Baker, Jack Brand, were by far the most memorable. The two created a more believably complex and frightening character than what is shown through animations alone.

The game does an excellent job at developing an eerie sense of atmosphere and isolation, making you constantly afraid of the unknown. It borrows tropes from gore, thriller, psychological and slasher sub-genres of horror, but does so in a way that feels natural and consistently Resident Evil. The original Resident Evil used fixed camera angles in narrow environments to create an unsettling sense of claustrophobia, and the new game follows suit.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard manages this with tight underground paths and liberal use of backtracking in the earlier stages of the game. It’s a clever use of repetitive environments that not only results in you becoming familiar with the layout of the house and relying on shortcuts to escape from danger, but also growing cautiously aware of newfound threats. Just as you find a new weapon and feel powerful, the game reminds you of just how helpless you reall are, forcefully overwhelming you with one of the Bakers returning more deformed and stronger; or simply through its intelligent puzzle solving. It’s an appropriate and genre-defining trope in survival horror, but works superbly at maintaining a sense of fear.

The story is fantastically paced and organically develops from a man searching for his missing wife to a grander, more complex narrative. Without spoiling the story, it’s detached from the Resident Evil lore well enough to be accessible for newcomers, but character cameos and references to a greater threat are there for fans if they search.

Much like other symbols of familiarity, classic Resident Evil puzzles feel incredibly welcoming and reinforce the newfound blend of classic and modern. Each part of the house has its own aesthetic design, emphasised by the varying types of puzzles. Animal-shaped doors with correlating keys unlock shortcuts in the main house for backtracking and finding secrets, while passcodes and hidden traps prevent you from advancing in the testing area. The ability to replay the past using VHS tapes is definitely the game design’s greatest achievement; a reminder of the influence of recent first-person horror.

Boss battles are action-heavy and impressive, as well, depicting the various creature designs of the series. Varying from an incredibly gory chainsaw battle to fighting a human-turned-insect-queen in an abandoned greenhouse, everything felt satisfyingly grotesque and well-timed. The interplay between quieter moments and those that were louder and more dramatic had me constantly frightened and alert. This consistent pacing of fear and unsettling sense of foreboding is something the series hasn’t managed since Resident Evil 4. A mixture of tight and open spaced environments and scarce resources encouraged me to explore, examining even the crevices between furniture for equipment I could combine for greater, more useful items.

In all of these moments Resident Evil 7 Biohazard stays true to its roots. It maintains the survival horror tropes that the series defined, improving on them with more detailed textures and character development. Unravelling the secrets of the hoarding cannibalistic Baker family rewarded me with some great character moments and puzzles, many of which stayed with me long after playing.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is a fantastic horror experience. It perfectly balances accessability with a seemingly detached story, lore and characters, while maintaining everything fans loved about the original series. It’s brilliant, chilling and very atmospheric, and I found it very hard to think of a flaw.