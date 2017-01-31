One Minute Review: Sony ATH-1000X Bluetooth NC headphones

by   |   | Comment Now
One Minute Review: Sony ATH-1000X Bluetooth NC headphones
Rating
Overall:

"... the Sony ATH-100X dulls background noise more, and does so without the disconcerting pressure change you feel when activating Bose gear..."

Price
$699 AUD
> Pricing info

Sony's new noise cancelling cans are our current go-to headphones.

This is the new champ in active noise cancelling headphones, and they also happen to deliver exceptional audio quality. Quite a win for Sony. Compared to the best from Bose, the Sony ATH-100X dulls background noise more, and does so without the disconcerting pressure change you feel when activating Bose gear – or lesser competitors. They’re extremely comfortable and I’m now actually looking forward to my next long haul flight. For now, these have already replaced my otherwise sensational Sennheiser HD595’s for general music listening. They’re at least as good.

It’s pleasingly free of EQ settings and apps, but does include DSEE HX which claims to improve the quality of low res files. Much like Creative’s old Crystalliser, it clears and defines sounds, but it’s not really a top selling point. Instead, consider these domestic peacemakers, and delightful travelling companions.

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  ath1000x  |  audio quality  |  bluetooth nc headphones  |  noise cancelling  |  sony
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 