One Minute Review: Sony ATH-1000X Bluetooth NC headphones

This is the new champ in active noise cancelling headphones, and they also happen to deliver exceptional audio quality. Quite a win for Sony. Compared to the best from Bose, the Sony ATH-100X dulls background noise more, and does so without the disconcerting pressure change you feel when activating Bose gear – or lesser competitors. They’re extremely comfortable and I’m now actually looking forward to my next long haul flight. For now, these have already replaced my otherwise sensational Sennheiser HD595’s for general music listening. They’re at least as good.

It’s pleasingly free of EQ settings and apps, but does include DSEE HX which claims to improve the quality of low res files. Much like Creative’s old Crystalliser, it clears and defines sounds, but it’s not really a top selling point. Instead, consider these domestic peacemakers, and delightful travelling companions.